FOOTBALL: After long rehab journey, Bryce Duffy returns to sidelines as Bemidji State coach

Bryce Duffy has had a long road back from the injury that transformed his life.

The Bemidji State football tight end had much soul-searching to undergo after having his playing career taken away with a frightening spinal contusion against Minnesota State Moorhead on Oct. 15. He had to grapple with questions of identity as the game he loved was no longer accessible.

“When it happened, it was like pretty much everything in my life just halted for a couple of months,” Duffy said. “Which – it's been crazy.”

Since then, he’s found some peace while rebuilding his body and mind. And this spring, he joined the Beavers as a student assistant coaching tight ends, keeping him tied to his passion as he looks toward the next stage of his life.

“To be honest, (coaching was never) in the picture,” Duffy said. “It was never part of the plan. Going into last season planning on it being my last season, I was completely planning on being done with the season, finishing my internship and heading out, getting a real job. But after the injury happened, it kept me here until the end of this year now, to the end of 2023.”

Duffy doesn’t like to be the center of attention, and becoming a story because of his injury didn’t always make him comfortable. Now that he's back on the field with his now-former teammates, he’s in a more natural state of mind.

Bemidji State senior Bryce Duffy patrols the sideline during BSU's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Winona State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I'll usually never ask for anything if I didn't have to, so needing help with almost everything that I did, yeah, it got in my head,” Duffy said. “It made me very humble very quickly. I lost a lot of dignity, but it made me realize a lot of people have lived their entire lives like that. You can't take anything for granted. It was very hard to ask for help all the time. It honestly still is sometimes.”

As he rehabilitated his nervous system, simple tasks required a full dose of fortitude.

“The first day of true rehab, they sit me at a table and they're like, ‘Alright, pick up this fork and try and hold it steady.’ And it's like, I can't do it,” Duffy said. “Like I'm trying as hard as I've ever tried to do anything. I can't pick up a fork and hold it steady. So yeah, just those small things that you do every day that you don't put too much thought into. Even taking a step forward, something I never thought I'd have to relearn or remaster, something I do every day. It's given me extreme appreciation for those small things.”

The biggest contribution Duffy’s thankful for? The support of BSU athletic trainers Eric Sand and Kayla Hennum, as well as the numerous other health care professionals, friends and family and community members who supervised and sponsored him on the path to regaining his mobility.

Bemidji State junior Jarrett Klein holds up teammate Bryce Duffy's jersey after a 41-16 win against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“All my friends and family, I couldn't thank them enough,” Duffy said. “I could never repay them for everything that they've done. Eric and Kayla, I owe them everything. They've been there every step of the way. … The community raised so much money that I'm forever grateful for. I'm forever in debt to everybody in this great community.”

He estimates he’s at 85% of his past ability now, and though he longs to recapture the final 15%, his newfound perspective lends him a degree of equanimity as he continues along his journey.

“I kind of learned that nothing really goes to plan,” Duffy said. “So I'm embracing the opportunity, and we'll see where it takes me.”

The road less traveled

The injury. Only two words are necessary to capture the magnitude of Duffy’s malady, once that inspired a robust campaign of community support over the months required to relearn how to do the most basic things. A GoFundMe on Duffy’s behalf raised its full goal of $15,000 to help the fifth-year senior fund his recovery.

Bemidji State senior Bryce Duffy warms up on the field before a game against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

“I didn't really even realize how the injury would affect my life until I was out of the hospital,” Duffy said. “Because while I was in the hospital for that 14- or 15-day period, it was more focused on what I was doing in front of me. Like, ‘I’ve got to take these meds at this time. I'm trying to do this at this time.’ So I never really had a lot of time to sit there and be like, ‘Damn, this really just happened. I can't believe how this is going to change my life.’”

In the process of being around this past fall and winter, a spot opened up to keep Duffy with the BSU team through the coming fall. Previous tight ends coach Brandon Labath joined St. Thomas, and Bemidji State offered Duffy the opportunity to stick around for spring ball and the fall season while finishing out his degree in exercise science.

“They were like, ‘Do you want to help out?’” Duffy said. “And I was like, ‘I don't have anything better to do.’ And then here I am now. This was never planned. I honestly never thought about coaching, never thought I would be a coach. So I'm kind of just taking it as it comes.”

A broader perspective

Once the initial shock of the injury wore off and Duffy began to progress in his rehabilitation program, he found time to process the traumatic events that he had experienced. Doing so required an at times uncomfortable decoupling of his identity as a person and a football player.

“I think about that a lot,” Duffy said. “A lot of the videos that I watched trying to think about what I was going to do for a job and whatnot, I heard a lot that football players have trouble letting go of their identity and want to still be the guy on campus, the football dude. So thinking back to it now and as I was going through it, I didn't even have time to even think about what I was going to do next.

Bemidji State's Bryce Duffy (38) scores a touchdown in the second half against Augustana on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

“I went straight from being a football player to now you have to work from this back to try and get yourself normal. It was definitely a hit. I wouldn't say I completely rethought my identity, but I realigned my values a little bit. I'm still the same person for the most part, but definitely it made me think there's a lot more than just football and sports in general.”

During that time, he assessed what he wanted his future to look like, and one theme emerged: He didn’t want to forget what it felt like to go without the simple pleasures of everyday life.

“Just the small things, man. Just being able to wake up and be grateful for the sunshine,” Duffy said. “I don't need anything else in the world. I'm just happy to be standing here and enjoying it. The smallest things in the world mean the most to me now. And I would say over everything else, that has to be what I'm most grateful for. Just realizing none of this is ever guaranteed, and none of this is ever permanent. We all might face adversity at some point. And it's like, just enjoy it while we're here.”

Developing a coaching style

Since Duffy didn’t anticipate coaching, he hadn’t discerned prior which sort of coach he’d like to be. He doesn't fit the fiery archetype of many famously passionate coaches, preferring to lead by meeting individuals where they are.

Through experience, he’s ascertained how he enjoyed being coached as a player, and he’s using that guideline to implement his own unique sideline manner.

“Everybody learns differently. Everybody takes leadership differently as well,” Duffy said. “Some guys might like it if you get up in their face and start screaming at them, and some guys might want to quit that day if you get in their face and start screaming at them. It's just learning how the guys learn best and trying to project it to them on the field.

The Beavers celebrate after Bryce Duffy (38) scored a touchdown in the first half against Wayne State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

“It's been interesting because I'm rewinding in time, like, ‘How did this coach talk to me, and what did I think when he said that?’ It's been really interesting trying to go back and figure out how I went through college and what coaches had the biggest impact and why they worked so well for me. It's been weird. I never thought I would even have to develop a coaching style.”

He’s unsure if he’ll be on the sideline or in the booth during the fall, but regardless, he’s willing to step in wherever his services are required.

“I'm the type of guy, I'll do whatever you need me to do,” Duffy said. “If you want me to be on the field and stay engaged with the guys, I'll do that. You need somebody in the box, I'll do that. I'm just here to help.”