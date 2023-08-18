Dhel Duncan-Busby’s potential CFL path highlights Bemidji State football notebook

BEMIDJI – Dhel Duncan-Busby has ambitions to play beyond the collegiate level. But Bemidji State’s sixth-year wide receiver doesn’t know where that will lead him.

He does have one potential route forward. Since he hails from Toronto, he is eligible to be drafted into the Canadian Football League via its National Draft, a privilege reserved for Canadians only.

Brendan Beaulieu, BSU’s record-setting American wide receiver who pursued professional opportunities after the 2022 season, was ineligible for the CFL draft but signed a free-agent contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was cut during training camp.

“With me being Canadian, it kind of helps out my CFL stock because I can actually get drafted in the CFL,” Duncan-Busby said. “Beaulieu couldn't because he's American, so it kind of gives me a little head up on the competition, per se.”

Bemidji State senior Dhel Duncan-Busby (14) catches the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Strict rules govern the roster structure and usage of players in the CFL. The maximum roster size is 45 players, which includes three quarterbacks (no designation), at least one Global (non-American or Canadian) player, a minimum of 21 Nationals (Canadians) and a maximum of 19 Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a CFL team takes the field, there are even more complicated regulations.

“There have to be at least six Canadians on the field at a time,” Duncan-Busby said. “Because Canadian football, it's different from American football where they can actually have 12 players on the field.”

Highly specific guidelines govern player usage. A minimum of eight Nationals must start for each CFL team, with one of those allowed to be a Nationalized American. Teams must identify how many National starters they will use on offense and defense prior to the game, and those numbers must remain the same throughout the contest.

There are even more obscure directives to parse. But the upshot for Duncan-Busby is that if he can produce a strong season, his future in football may get a boost from the CFL’s quirky bylaws.

Princeten Harris on remaining uncomfortable

Bemidji State's Princeten Harris (right) covers U-Mary's Danny Kittner during a game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Bismarck, N.D. Courtesy / U-Mary Athletics

Princeten Harris made quite an impression in his first year at Bemidji State.

The transfer cornerback from NAIA Olivet Nazarene was named to the All-NSIC North First Team after finishing third in the conference with five interceptions. But as he enters his second year in Bemidji, he’s ensuring that despite his increased comfort level, he doesn’t lose the edge that led him to so much success in 2022.

“I am comfortable, but I'm not all the way comfortable,” Harris said after BSU’s first practice. “Our team (has) a huge target on our backs. I’ve got a huge target on my back. But the thing with me is just staying consistent. You know, it's a huge blessing. And the Lord has blessed me in a whole bunch of different ways for me to be playing this sport. And one thing that I don't want to do is get comfortable.

Bemidji State's Princeten Harris (11) runs with the football after his interception in the first half against Minnesota State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I just want to remain humble. That's my huge goal going into the season. And today was a good day for that to happen. I messed up a couple plays, but it's about getting it together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris perceives that NSIC teams will pursue the Beavers ferociously after they were named the preseason favorite to win the conference and ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation in preseason polls. Ensuring BSU remains just as ravenous could solidify a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I know (opening opponent) Northern State has us up on their wall throwing darts,” sixth-year offensive lineman Ty Cobb said. “I know they're getting ready for us. They want to kill the Beav. But it ain't gonna be easy. So that's basically how I see it, business as usual. Worker mentality, bringing the lunchbox every day, get stuff done.”

‘We do a lot more with less’

Bemidji State's offensive line of Ty Cobb (76), Bill Ketola (73), Jake Gannon (62), Conor Kovas (69) and Will LeMire (68) analyze the defense before a snap on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Cobb shared an interesting perspective on why Bemidji State has achieved unprecedented accomplishments in the past few years. Due to their remote location, the Beavers have an on-campus experience different from many NSIC teams.

This could be an impediment, whether in recruiting, player retention or team morale. But to hear Cobb tell it, the isolation lends itself to a unique camaraderie that spurns ostentatious bells and whistles.

“We know we do a lot more with less,” he said. “After seeing some of the stuff other teams have, they have fancy stadiums, fancy this, that, their locker rooms connected to stuff. It doesn't matter. We play in the cold. We want to bring a team up here for the first round of playoffs, second round of playoffs. We want to show guys that we are dogs. We can do more with less.”

Bemidji State junior Ty Cobb (left) blocks U-Mary's Steven Kennedy during a game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Bismarck, N.D. Courtesy / U-Mary Athletics

The Beavers managed to bring Winona State up to Chet Anderson Stadium for the first round of the NSIC Tournament last season, and that went pretty well. After a scoreless first half, BSU pounced in the final two quarters, riding four Beaulieu touchdown catches to a dominant 31-7 win.

Should Bemidji State host two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, it could portend more cold-weather success and the program’s first-ever trip to the national quarterfinals. But equally important is the time the Beavers invested in the summer, long before Lake Bemidji freezes over.

“A lot of guys stay up here. I stayed up here most of the summer working and working out as much as I could,” Cobb said. “And it makes a huge difference. Up here in Bemidji, there aren't that many distractions. Guys go fishing, hunting, that kind of thing. But it's not like going to school in Minneapolis or somewhere else where you can get into stuff that gets you off the path that you want to be on. So up here, it's a little bit of a different beast of putting your head down and working throughout the summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT