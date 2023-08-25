6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

Dhel Duncan-Busby listed among CFL Scouting Bureau's Fall Top 20

Bemidji State's Dhel Duncan-Busby is the only NCAA Division II player on the CFL's list and is one of four not from NCAA Division I colleges. He has made 35 catches for 2,014 yards in his career.

092921.S.BP.BSUFOOT Dhel Duncan-Busby.jpg
Bemidji State's Dhel Duncan-Busby (14) catches the ball in the second half against Augustana on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:18 PM

TORONTO – Bemidji State wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby was listed in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau's Top 20 Fall Edition on Thursday.

Duncan-Busby is the only NCAA Division II player on the list and is one of four not from NCAA Division I colleges. He was ranked 19th on the list.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time, in the spring ahead of the coming draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dhel has developed himself into being a top-tier wide receiver in D-II football," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "He has always had great size and speed, but he has continued to master his craft on the small parts of the game, which has allowed him to elevate his production on the field."

The senior wideout from Toronto enters his senior season in 2023 and sixth overall year in the program. The past two seasons have been breakout years for Duncan-Busby, as he has caught 97 passes for 1,621 yards and 13 touchdowns.

During the 2022 season, he hauled in 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. Duncan-Busby caught multiple passes in 11 games, with a high of eight against Winona State.

He went for over 100 receiving yards in five different contests, reaching 148 in that same game against the Warriors. Duncan-Busby scored a touchdown in six games, going for two scores against Minot State and Southwest Minnesota State.

The Beavers open the 2023 season next Thursday, Aug. 31, against Northern State, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. inside Chet Anderson Stadium.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
