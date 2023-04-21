Championship drive: Beavers seeking end to 11-year postseason drought with NSIC title

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men’s golf hasn’t smelled the sweet roses of the postseason in over a decade – 11 years, to be exact.

As they have in many past years, the Beavers battled through a difficult travel schedule this spring season. They traversed the United States to play tournaments in Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa and Missouri, but none in Minnesota. Their home course, the Bemidji Town and Country Club, still isn’t open.

Despite that gauntlet, they’ve performed well. Fifth-year Ben Corbid and freshman Rylin Petry have led the way, each winning NSIC Men’s Golfer of the Week twice. Petry won it most recently for his performance last week at the Natural State Golf Classic in Cabot, Ark.

But the tournament that matters most is here – the NSIC Championships held at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo. – and BSU is on a mission to return to the promised land.

Bemidji State fifth-year Ben Corbid prepares to strike the ball during the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. BSU photo

“This is the tournament we work out for every year,” Corbid said. “Physically, you have to kind of shut (the pressure) out and be loose throughout the day. Because if you start trying to think about the future, thinking about the next hole, you're going to stiffen up and then you're going to make mistakes. So just staying loose and relaxed and mentally present is the terminology I’d use for that.”

Bemidji State appears to be in good shape heading into the championships. At the NSIC Preview played from March 27-28, the Beavers posted the best finish of any NSIC team. They took third place overall behind Central Missouri and Rogers State, beating out NSIC foes Concordia-St. Paul and Winona State for bronze by three strokes.

“The team that has the strongest mentality throughout (the NSIC Championships), it's a five-hour round for three days,” Petry said. “Staying mentally strong, that will win the tournament for sure. Just staying mentally in the game, I guess you could say.”

Bemidji State freshman Rylin Petry competes at the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. BSU photo

It won’t be easy, though. Not only were the Golden Bears and Warriors nipping at BSU’s heels at the NSIC Preview, but Minnesota Crookston and Minnesota State have been fearsome competitors, as well. It’s anyone’s game at the three-day conference championship, and Bemidji State knows the most consistent team will be the one that emerges victorious.

The winner of the NSIC Championships receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Super Regionals. The Beavers were not listed in the April 14 edition of the Central Region Rankings, meaning winning at the NSIC Championships is by far their most likely path to the postseason. They have not made it to the Super Regionals since 2012.

“We went tourney to tourney, Arkansas to this one,” head coach Ekren Miller said of BSU playing tournaments in back-to-back weeks. “And that way, we just came off a big tourney. So we're settled into tournament mode right now. There's not much for jitters, you just go out and play golf again. So we don't want to buy into the hype. We're just going to play another tourney and play our best, and we're playing great.”

Being away from home so much doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom, either. The Beavers stayed down in the central U.S. this week, and they’re feeling fresh after their tune-up in Cabot – one that came amidst some exotic wildlife sightings.

Bemidji State head coach Ekren Miller looks on during the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. BSU photo

“There's funny stuff (on the road),” Miller said. “You're in Arkansas and you end up talking about a snake count, about ‘How many snakes did you see today?’ There's just so many funny things that happen. Yeah, it's fun. We're enjoying the moment for sure.”

“It's like a yearly golf trip, but you do it every week,” Corbid added. “There's less partying, but that's alright.”

Bemidji State will ply its trade for a chance to reach the postseason April 21-23 in Blue Springs. Visit bemidjipioneer.com for full results.