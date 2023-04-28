Champion's path: Inside the Beavers’ route to their 1st NSIC crown in 23 years

BEMIDJI – Caden Lick had never been in this particular situation.

The Bemidji State men’s golf freshman, as he walked to hole No. 18 at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo., tried to stay calm, knowing the Beavers’ chance at an NSIC Championship sat squarely on his shoulders. But in the event he had some difficulty, head coach Ekren Miller stood directly beside him to provide reassurance.

“I talked to him about what needed to be done, just in case someone wasn't thinking clearly,” Miller said. “And I even double checked with the team that was watching everything to make sure where we were at. We had a two-shot lead on the final hole, so a bogey would (likely) clinch.”

Lick was paired with a golfer from Winona State, the team two strokes behind Bemidji State for the conference crown. As he strode into the tee box, that margin gave him confidence.

The Bemidji State men's golf team's NSIC Championship trophy is pictured on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Frederick P. Baker Training Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I knew that we had two shots to deal with,” Lick recounted. “I stepped up on the 18th tee and just tried to hit the fairway first off, and then secured that. So step one was complete. And then I was trying to hit the green, trying to make par at the very worst. But I ended up having to three-putt for the win, which is great.”

Facetiousness aside, Lick’s successful third stroke for bogey set off a raucous bash both in Missouri and back home in Bemidji, where the BSU community celebrated the return of a proud program to its former perennial status. Lick’s final putt on green 18 sealed the Beavers’ 16th conference championship in program history – one that recalled Miller’s own collegiate playing career, during which Bemidji State won three NSIC team titles.

One of those – 1998 – came in Miller’s freshman season. Twenty-five years later, BSU’s fresh-faced first-year trio of Lick, Rylin Petry and Logan Schoepp carried the Beavers to their coronation, finishing as Bemidji State’s top three scorers at the three-day tournament.

“That’s something I’ve never seen,” Miller said. “It's really, really impressive. And I mean, (Lick and Schoepp) haven't been in the top five all year necessarily, but that pushing from other teammates just made them the best squad. This is the same squad that shot a team record earlier in the spring, 277 at The Mule. So I knew the dynamic was there, and to have outstanding freshmen, they honestly might not even realize what they just did.”

Bemidji State head coach Ekren Miller looks on during the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. BSU photo

One thing they do recognize? How special this freshman class is, and how much potential their future together holds.

“It (shows) the depth and the recruiting from coach, and just how well the team atmosphere pushes (us) to make the team better,” Schoepp said. “That was what grew off of it, and we all got better, for sure, from the depth.”

“Everyone pushes each other to get better every day, whether it's up there in the weight room or out on the golf course,” Petry said. “That competitiveness drives through all of us. The drive to win is the biggest thing. That keeps us going, and we're not done yet.”

For fifth-year Ben Corbid, it’s been a joyful sendoff in his final season. Though it’s not quite finished, he’s enjoyed soaking up the win, the payoff of a zen state of mind he found on the course to help him finalize the Beavers’ victorious team score.

Bemidji State fifth-year Ben Corbid prepares to strike the ball during the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. BSU photo

“You kind of disconnect yourself a little bit,” Corbid said. “Golf takes so long, and you're only really doing golf while you're swinging the club and stuff. So you just go off into another world, recenter yourself and stay focused.”

The Beavers enjoyed a long, winding road home to Bemidji to process their championship after winning on Sunday. And by the time they finally made it home in the wee hours of the morning, they were at last beginning to fully grasp what they had accomplished.

“It sank in at 4:15 a.m. when I was going to bed,” Schoepp quipped.

The journey continues for BSU at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional, scheduled for May 11-13 at The Bridges Golf Club in Winona. The top six teams at that event will advance to the NCAA Division II Championship, slated for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio.