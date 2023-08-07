Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Brandon Alt named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, Buduris named player to watch

Bemidji State senior quarterback Brandon Alt was selected as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Senior linebacker Max Buduris was listed as a Player to Watch in the conference.

092122.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt.jpg
Bemidji State's Brandon Alt (10) hands off the ball to Jalen Frye (1) during the second quarter against Winona State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:34 PM

BURNSVILLE – In addition to being picked to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in the Preseason Coaches' Poll, Bemidji State senior quarterback Brandon Alt was selected as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Senior linebacker Max Buduris was listed as a Player to Watch.

Alt returns after being named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year among a host of awards from the 2022 campaign. The signal-caller from Cottage Grove was a Harlon Hill finalist, named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 squad and a Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention.

"Brandon has been one of the top QBs in the league the past couple of years," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "He has rebounded from some major setbacks when he was younger and has become one of the best that has played the position in our program's history."

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt threw for 3,864 yards and 38 touchdowns to lead the NSIC in 2022. He ranked third nationally in passing yards and fourth nationally in passing touchdowns. Alt was sixth nationally in passing yards per game (297.2) and eighth in points responsible for (230).

Alt ranked 12th nationally in passing efficiency (156.6), also leading the NSIC. He threw for over 350 yards in four games and had at least 250 yards in 11 contests.

101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Defense 2.JPG
Bemidji State's Max Buduris (7) and Stephen Hoffman (94) celebrate after the BSU defense made a play during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Buduris, from Shorewood, Ill., is back after playing all 13 games in 2022. He posted 61 tackles (34 solo), along with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Buduris collected multiple tackles in 12 games, reaching a high of 10 in BSU's second-round playoff game against Angelo State.

He added a 2.5 sack game against Minnesota Duluth and had six games with at least a half tackle for loss. Buduris was named to the All-NSIC First Team in 2022.

"Max is a tremendous athlete that can go out and play man on guys on the perimeter and is a violent fitter in the box," Bolte said. "Max plays the game with 100% effort and violence on every snap. From practice to games, you know what you're going to get out of this young man. Max leads by example and has since he has been on campus."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
113022.S.BP.BSUFOOT defense.jpg
College
Bemidji State football picked to win NSIC for 3rd straight year
49m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
091722.S.BP.BSUWGOLF Savannah Byfuglien.jpg
College
Bemidji State women's golf announces home meet, releases fall schedule
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 3.jpg
Sports
Best of July: The Bemidji Pioneer's monthly sports rewind
5d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080523.N.BP.BADGEPINNING 4.jpg
Local
6 new firefighters sworn in at Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony
3d ago
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County dedicates $48,500 to help displaced Red Pine residents
4d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
5d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
5d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley