Brandon Alt named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, Buduris named player to watch

BURNSVILLE – In addition to being picked to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in the Preseason Coaches' Poll, Bemidji State senior quarterback Brandon Alt was selected as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Senior linebacker Max Buduris was listed as a Player to Watch.

Alt returns after being named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year among a host of awards from the 2022 campaign. The signal-caller from Cottage Grove was a Harlon Hill finalist, named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 squad and a Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention.

"Brandon has been one of the top QBs in the league the past couple of years," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "He has rebounded from some major setbacks when he was younger and has become one of the best that has played the position in our program's history."

Alt threw for 3,864 yards and 38 touchdowns to lead the NSIC in 2022. He ranked third nationally in passing yards and fourth nationally in passing touchdowns. Alt was sixth nationally in passing yards per game (297.2) and eighth in points responsible for (230).

Alt ranked 12th nationally in passing efficiency (156.6), also leading the NSIC. He threw for over 350 yards in four games and had at least 250 yards in 11 contests.

Bemidji State's Max Buduris (7) and Stephen Hoffman (94) celebrate after the BSU defense made a play during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Buduris, from Shorewood, Ill., is back after playing all 13 games in 2022. He posted 61 tackles (34 solo), along with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Buduris collected multiple tackles in 12 games, reaching a high of 10 in BSU's second-round playoff game against Angelo State.

He added a 2.5 sack game against Minnesota Duluth and had six games with at least a half tackle for loss. Buduris was named to the All-NSIC First Team in 2022.

"Max is a tremendous athlete that can go out and play man on guys on the perimeter and is a violent fitter in the box," Bolte said. "Max plays the game with 100% effort and violence on every snap. From practice to games, you know what you're going to get out of this young man. Max leads by example and has since he has been on campus."