Bemidji State's women's basketball releases full 2023-24 slate

BEMIDJI – After finishing the end of last season strong with several close games and a big win over St. Cloud State, the Bemidji State women's basketball team announced its 2023-24 schedule on Thursday. The Beavers will play six straight home games to open the new season.

"This year's schedule will look a little different with the changing of our conference's landscape," head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg said in a release. "It will be very challenging, but we are excited to take it on with our returners and a few new ones as well."

Bemidji State went 8-18 a season ago and added five Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victories. The Beavers were tough at home, going 6-7, including an impressive overtime win over St. Cloud State down the stretch. Over the final eight games of the regular season, BSU won three games and had three decided by eight points or fewer.

Alyssa Hill returns after an impressive freshman campaign in which the forward averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds, second on the team in both categories. She shot over 54% from the field and had four double-doubles. Junior guard Sam Pogatchnik is back after averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, which led the team. Pogatchnik played all 26 games and added a pair of double-doubles. Isabel Majewski will be back for a fifth year, as the sharp-shooting guard was second on the team with 31 3-pointers. She connected on five triples in two games last season.

Junior guard Erin Barrette returns after compiling 88 points, 34 rebounds, 22 assists and 19 steals. She had a season-high 13 points against Minot State. Rachel Koenig is back after a freshman campaign that saw the forward play in all 26 games, including 12 starts. She tallied 60 points, 64 rebounds and added a team-high 21 blocks.

Bemidji State won't leave Bemidji the month of November, as they will host four games inside the BSU Gym. The Beavers will play St. Scholastica to open the season on Nov. 11. The Beavers are 24-2 against the Saints since 1979 and have won the past 12 meetings. BSU will face Mayville State in an exhibition contest on Nov. 13. The Beavers are 17-2 in the series since 1991 and have won 16 straight matchups.

Two more nonconference matchups arrive on Nov. 16 against Oak Hills Christian and Nov. 18 versus Minnesota Morris. This will be the first meeting for the Beavers against the Wolfpack of Oak Hills. Bemidji State is 8-2 against Minnesota Morris since 1998 and has won the past eight meetings.

December will open with the first NSIC games on Dec. 1 at home against Minot State and then another home conference matchup on Dec. 2 against Minnesota Crookston. BSU is 11-11 against Minot State since 2012 and has won the past seven meetings. Bemidji State is 28-24 against Minnesota Crookston since 1996 and has gone 6-4 over the past 10 meetings. The Golden Eagles have won the past two matchups. Bemidji State will travel to Minot on Feb. 1 and Minnesota Crookston on Feb. 8.

The first NSIC road games and overall road contests will arrive on Dec. 8 at Minnesota State Moorhead and Dec. 9 at Northern State. Bemidji State is 42-73 against MSU Moorhead since 1968 and has lost the past three meetings. Prior to the three-game losing streak, the Beavers had their own three-game winning streak. Bemidji State is 11-63 against Northern State since 1986 and has lost the last three meetings. BSU picked up a 66-50 win during the 2021-22 season in Bemidji. BSU will see both teams again in February back in Bemidji, as the Dragons will play in Bemidji on Feb. 3 and the Wolves will play in Bemidji on Feb. 6.

The Beavers will play two of their final three games of 2023 in Bemidji. On Dec. 14, they will welcome U-Mary in for NSIC action. Bemidji State is 8-25 against UMary since 1984 but has gone 3-3 over the past six meetings. BSU will play at St. Cloud State in conference action on Dec. 16. Bemidji State is 19-49 in the series since 1969 and recently snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with the 81-77 overtime win in Bemidji on Feb. 16. The final nonconference game will be on Dec. 19 against Valley City State. Bemidji State is 5-2 in the series since 2015 and has won the past three meetings.

The new year will begin on Jan. 5 at Southwest Minnesota State. Bemidji State is 33-44 in the series since 1978 and split the past two meetings. The Beavers will travel to play at Sioux Falls on Jan. 6. Bemidji State is 1-9 in the series since 2013, picking up its first win last season by a 65-61 score in Bemidji on Jan. 28. Both teams will travel to Bemidji in February, with the Beavers facing Sioux Falls on Feb. 16 and Southwest Minnesota State on Feb. 17.

A four-game home stretch will start on Jan. 12 against Minnesota State. Bemidji State is 14-33 in the series since 1976, going 1-9 over the past 10 meetings. BSU's win during that stretch was on Jan. 3, 2021, with a 82-76 win in overtime. Winona State will play in Bemidji the next night on Jan. 13. Bemidji State is 45-37 in the series since 1973 and has won three of the past five meetings. BSU will close the regular season on Feb. 24 playing at Minnesota State and will play at Winona State the night before on Feb. 23.

The end of the four-game home stretch will be against Augustana on Jan. 19 and Wayne State on Jan. 20. Bemidji State is 2-15 in the series against Augustana since 2006 and has lost three straight in the series. The last win was on Dec. 14, 2019, with the Beavers claiming a 74-57 victory in Bemidji. Bemidji State is 14-37 in the series against Wayne State since 1993 and split the past two meetings.

January will close out at Concordia-St. Paul on Jan. 26 and at Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 27. Bemidji State is 16-33 in the series against the Golden Bears since 1978 and has won three of the past four meetings. Bemidji State is 30-80 against the Bulldogs since 1968 and has lost the past 13 matchups. The last win for the Beavers was on Jan. 7, 2017, claiming the 60-57 triumph in Bemidji.

The eight February games will all be rematches against NSIC opponents.

The NSIC Tournament will take place on Feb. 26 at campus sites and will continue until March 4 with the championship game inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.