Bemidji State women's soccer ranked No. 9 by USC entering 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Bemidji State women's soccer team will begin its 2023 season as the No. 9 ranked team by the United Soccer Coaches for the second consecutive season. The organization released its Preseason Top 25 National Poll Tuesday afternoon.

The Beavers tied last year's ranking as the highest to kick off a season. Bemidji State is the highest-ranking team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and NCAA Central Region.

Western Washington enters 2023 as the top-ranked team after winning last year's Division II National Championship. Minnesota State is the only other NSIC program to earn a ranking, coming in at No. 21.

The Beavers are coming off the most successful season in program history after posting a 16-3-5 record. BSU won the NSIC Tournament Championship and NCAA D-II Central Region Tournament for the first time in program history. Bemidji State ended the 2022 season as the No. 9 ranked team in the final USC Top 25 National Poll.

Bemidji State returns four starters from last season, including fifth-year and USC All-Region Second Team selection Halle Peterson, as well as fellow fifth-year Maggie Cade and All-NSIC Second Team selection Maria Stocke. The Beavers also return a total of 14 letter winners, including six who saw time in all 25 matches in 2022.

Head coach Jim Stone also added 12 newcomers to the 2023 squad who look to make immediate impacts to the team.

Stone enters his 22nd season as head coach of Bemidji State and is the winningest coach in program history. He and his staff of assistant coaches Mike Korman and Julian Licata are coming off back-to-back USC Central Region Staff of the Year honors.

Bemidji State kicks off its 2023 season with nonconference action against Missouri Western State and Rockhurst in St. Joseph, Mo., on Sept. 1 and 3 before beginning NSIC play Sept. 15.

