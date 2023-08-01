Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Bemidji State women's soccer ranked No. 9 by USC entering 2023 season

The Bemidji State women's soccer team will begin its 2023 season as the No. 9 ranked team by the United Soccer Coaches. The Beavers tied last year's ranking as the highest to kick off a season.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Defense.jpg
The Beavers defend the ball near the Bemidji State net during the first half against Ferris State in the national quarterfinals on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:10 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Bemidji State women's soccer team will begin its 2023 season as the No. 9 ranked team by the United Soccer Coaches for the second consecutive season. The organization released its Preseason Top 25 National Poll Tuesday afternoon.

The Beavers tied last year's ranking as the highest to kick off a season. Bemidji State is the highest-ranking team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and NCAA Central Region.

Western Washington enters 2023 as the top-ranked team after winning last year's Division II National Championship. Minnesota State is the only other NSIC program to earn a ranking, coming in at No. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers are coming off the most successful season in program history after posting a 16-3-5 record. BSU won the NSIC Tournament Championship and NCAA D-II Central Region Tournament for the first time in program history. Bemidji State ended the 2022 season as the No. 9 ranked team in the final USC Top 25 National Poll.

Bemidji State returns four starters from last season, including fifth-year and USC All-Region Second Team selection Halle Peterson, as well as fellow fifth-year Maggie Cade and All-NSIC Second Team selection Maria Stocke. The Beavers also return a total of 14 letter winners, including six who saw time in all 25 matches in 2022.

Head coach Jim Stone also added 12 newcomers to the 2023 squad who look to make immediate impacts to the team.

Stone enters his 22nd season as head coach of Bemidji State and is the winningest coach in program history. He and his staff of assistant coaches Mike Korman and Julian Licata are coming off back-to-back USC Central Region Staff of the Year honors.

Bemidji State kicks off its 2023 season with nonconference action against Missouri Western State and Rockhurst in St. Joseph, Mo., on Sept. 1 and 3 before beginning NSIC play Sept. 15.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 3.jpg
Sports
Best of July: The Bemidji Pioneer's monthly sports rewind
16m ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
SPORTS-TRANSFERS-IMPRESSING-FLECK-AT-SEVERAL-1-MS.jpg
College
5 key position battles for Gophers football going into fall camp
6h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
Beavers Hockey
Bemidji State hockey season tickets go on sale Aug. 4
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
3d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
3d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
scarlet-tanager-8071232.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds
3d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek