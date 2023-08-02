Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 2

Sports College

Bemidji State women's golf announces home meet, releases fall schedule

In total, the Beavers will compete in four tournaments, including hosting the Tracy Lane Memorial on Sept. 11-12 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

091722.S.BP.BSUWGOLF Savannah Byfuglien.jpg
Bemidji State's Savannah Byfuglien putts at hole No. 6 during the Tracy Lane Memorial on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:40 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State women's golf team will open its 2023 fall schedule at the end of August, BSU announced on Wednesday. In total, the Beavers will compete in four tournaments, including hosting the Tracy Lane Memorial on Sep. 11-12 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

"We are happy to announce a competitive fall schedule, and I'm excited for the season to get going, as it is fast approaching," said head coach Erica Gartner in a release. "We are fortunate enough to host our home tournament, the Tracy Lane Memorial, for another year this September, which is often the highlight of our fall season.

"This team is loaded with talent with those we have returning as well as the incoming freshman class. I can't wait to see how it all comes together as the season progresses."

BSU will travel to Faribault to open the new season, just as they did last year, to compete in the Maverick Invitational on Aug. 28-29 at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. The Beavers placed fourth in last year's tournament as Mollie Albrecht collected a top-10 finish, coming in seventh.

When the calendar turns to September, Bemidji State will prepare to host the Tracy Lane Memorial on Sept. 11-12 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. BSU placed sixth in last year's event, with Albrecht winning the individual title by two strokes.

The third tournament of the fall will see the Beavers traveling to Hudson, Wis., to compete in the Maverick/Golden Bear Fall Brawl on Sep. 18-19 at the Troy Burne Golf Course. Last year, the Beavers participated in the Golden Bear Classic, coming in fourth. Albrecht posted another top-10 result, coming in fifth.

The final event of the fall will close out September and welcome in October when Bemidji State will play in the Mustang Invitational on Sep. 30-Oct. 1 in Marshall, Minn., at the Marshall Golf Club. Last season, BSU placed 10th in the event as a team. Katie LeBlanc led the Beavers individually, coming in 27th.

Bemidji State returns four golfers from the spring into the new season, led by seniors Albrecht and Maddy Sawyer. Junior Savannah Byfuglien will be back, while sophomore Isabella Depew returns for her second season.

The Beavers will also welcome three freshmen to the team in Elli Anderson, Haylee Kammann and Nakomis Mitchell.

