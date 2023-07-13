Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji State wins Academic Team and Individual awards from USTFCCCA

The Beavers posted a 3.33 GPA to earn the team honor, while Mary Goodwin and Alaina Hall each earned individual academic honors.

042322.S.BP.BSUTRACK Mary Goodwin 2.jpg
Bemidji State's Mary Goodwin runs in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the NSIC Championships in May 2021.
BSU photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS – The Bemidji State women's track and field team earned both a team and two individual U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) academic honors on Thursday.

The Beavers held a 3.33 GPA to earn the team honor. Teams had to post at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale for the year.

Individually, Mary Goodwin and Alaina Hall each earned academic honors. Goodwin held a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in exercise science, while Hall posted a 3.88 GPA while also majoring in exercise science.

In order to qualify for the individual honor, student-athletes must hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25, have completed at least 24 semester hours or 36 quarter hours by the end of the semester of competition and achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark for either the indoor or outdoor season.

