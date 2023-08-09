Bemidji State volleyball picked 12th in NSIC, Hallie Mertz named Player to Watch

BURNSVILLE – The Bemidji State volleyball team was picked to finish 12th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Poll released on Wednesday.

The Beavers tallied 49 points in the poll. Concordia-St. Paul was picked by the league coaches to win the title. The Golden Bears tallied 190 points and eight first-place votes. It was close at the top, with Wayne State coming in second with 189 points and seven first-place votes. Minnesota Duluth rounds out the top three with 165 points.

"Bemidji State enters the fall of 2023 with great anticipation for the season. Our upperclassmen have paved the way for progress within the league, and their experience will be on display in a number of primary positions in our rotation," head coach Kevin Ulmer said in a release. "Balancing the upperclassmen’s experience is the skill in our younger athletes. Our sophomores have learned a lot in the past year and are ready to compete for big roles, and our freshman class is very exciting. They have a passion for the game and for being a part of a bright future in the history of Bemidji State volleyball."

Redshirt junior outside hitter Hallie Mertz was listed as a Player to Watch for the upcoming season. Mertz saw time in all 28 matches and 101 sets last year, leading the team in kills with 285 and digs with 235. She added 27 service aces and 25 blocks. Mertz posted multiple kills in every match last year, reaching 10 or more in 18 matches, with a high of 18 twice against Minnesota Crookston and U-Mary. Mertz collected six double-doubles (kills-digs), reaching double-digits in digs seven times with a high of 22, also against Minnesota Crookston.

"Hallie brings experience and competitiveness to our team as she enters her third season of competition in the NSIC. An offensive threat on the left and from the back row, she is not only a great player and teammate but a great student as well," Ulmer said. "Hallie is pursuing a degree in biology with the hopes of starting medical school in the future. She represents the effort, competitiveness and resiliency that we hope to see in all our players at Bemidji State."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 campaign begins on Sept. 1 when the Beavers travel to Nashville, Tenn., to compete in the Ray Thrasher Classic. BSU will play four teams over a two-day span. Another nonconference tournament arrives on Sept. 8, when BSU will travel to Colorado to compete in the Mountain Lion Classic. The Beavers will see four teams again over a two-day span. The NSIC season begins on the road on Sept. 15 at Minnesota State.

