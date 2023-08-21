Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Bemidji State student-athletes get to work with United Way

Bemidji State student-athletes volunteered with the United Way area of Bemidji’s Backpack Buddies Weekend and helped move displaced Red Pine Estates residents into their new homes.

0822323.S.BP.BSUCHARITY.jpg
Bemidji State student-athletes prepped backpacks for kids in area schools in conjunction with United Way on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Lueken's North.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
August 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State student-athletes congregated at Lueken’s North on Sunday.

The goal was to pack as many meals in the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Backpack Buddies Weekend. Beavers of all teams stuffed over 2,000 food packs.

The Backpack Buddies program helps ensure that children in the Bemidji school district have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food when other resources are unavailable, such as weekends and school vacations.

The average weekly menu contains two entrees, one snack, two breakfast items, one vegetable, two fruits, two milks and one high protein item. The food packs are discretely distributed to children, as best determined by the school, on the last day before weekends and all scheduled school and holiday breaks.

Members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team also got to work in the community on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players helped Red Pine Estates residents into their new homes. The city of Bemidji ordered 47 residents to be removed from Red Pine Estates due to the building’s structural concerns on July 6. Charity organizations like the United Way have committed efforts to help former renters.

082323.S.BP.BSUCHARITY 2.jpg
The Bemidji State men's hockey team helped Red Pine Estate residents move into new homes with the United Way on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Contributed
REAL MORE RELATED CONTENT

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 5.jpg
College
Bemidji State ranked No. 10 in D2Football.com Top 25 preseason poll
8h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji State Beavers web art.jpg
College
Bemidji State cross country tabbed 8th in NSIC Preseason Poll
9h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb and Bill Ketola.JPG
College
Ty Cobb, Brandon Alt named to D2Football.com Elite 100 Watch List
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
092122.S.BP.BSUFOOT Dhel Duncan-Busby.jpg
College
Dhel Duncan-Busby’s potential CFL path highlights Bemidji State football notebook
3d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
081923.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: Moving forward together as we head into a new school year
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson
cea7cf4ef086366884d3aafd73bcf778e9226be4694ac1acaef8c96c9f3ce5d1-rimg-w960-h503-gmir.jpg
Circus Stella set to perform in Bemidji Aug. 25-27
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northwoods Lumber_2022-126.jpg
Business
Lundberg family celebrates 50 years of Northwoods Lumber Company
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden