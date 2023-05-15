99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji State reveals 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Bemidji State University will officially welcome six individuals and one team into its Athletics Hall of Fame.

2023 Hall of Fame.jpg
The 2023 Bemidji State Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.
Contributed / Bemidji State
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:02 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University will officially welcome six individuals and one team into its Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the university’s Alumni B-Club/Athletic Hall of Fame Weekend on Oct. 13-14. The 2023 inductees include five former student-athletes, an outstanding team and an honorary supporter.

Former Bemidji State student-athletes Drey Bradley (men’s hockey), Michele (Dinius) Kirby (volleyball), Tony Kukich (men’s swimming and diving), Mark Liska (men’s hockey) and Kari Torgerson (women's soccer) will be inducted in the Athletic Hall of Fame. The 1985-86 men’s hockey team will go in as the Outstanding Team. Dr. Gary Erickson will be inducted as the John S. Glas Honorary Letter Winner Award.

Established in 1978, the BSU Athletic Hall of Fame will now include 204 individuals, 25 BSU coaches, 23 teams, 10 selected for the Alumni Coaching Achievement Award and 10 John S. Glas Honorary Letter Winners.

The Bemidji State Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes alumni, former coaches, administrators and others who have excelled at their sports and brought acclaim to the university through their accomplishments and championships. A committee of elected B-Club members selects inductees. Nominations are accepted from all interested persons.

