Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Bemidji State ranked No. 11 in AFCA Preseason Poll, best in school history

After finishing last year ranked No. 24, the Bemidji State football team jumped to its highest ranking in program history, coming in at No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches' Preseason Poll on Monday.

080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 2.jpg
The Beavers work on a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:39 PM

WACO, Tex. – After finishing last year ranked No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Poll, the Bemidji State football team jumped to its highest ranking in program history, coming in at No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches' Preseason Poll on Monday.

BSU's previous program high was opening the 2022 season ranked 19th.

"We are excited about the opportunity to get national recognition going into the season and look forward to continuing to elevate our program," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "I think our guys understand and view this ranking as a compliment to what we have been able to accomplish the last few years, with the understanding we have to go out and prove we are deserving of it as we get a chance to compete."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State is coming off a second straight 10-win season that tied for the program high in wins. The Beavers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and along the way picked up the first program home playoff win against Winona State.

BSU is starting the season off strong, coming in No. 8 in the Lindy's Preseason College Football Magazine Poll. Bemidji State was also selected as the top team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll.

The Beavers return six All-NSIC offensive players from last season (Brandon Alt, Ty Cobb, Dhel Duncan-Busby, Jake Gannon, Conor Kovas and Will LeMire) and seven All-NSIC defensive players from a season ago (Princeten Harris, Stephen Hoffman, Max Buduris, Spencer Wehr, Colton Herman, Caleb Young and Marco Cavallaro).

Alt was selected as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Buduris was listed as a Player to Watch. Cobb was tabbed a Lindy's Preseason All-American.

NCAA Super Region 4 was well represented in the AFCA Top 25 Poll, with Colorado School of Mines leading the way at No. 2. Angelo State checked in at No. 5, and Minnesota State is just ahead of the Beavers in ninth.

Bemidji State will open the 2023 season against Northern State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC Halle Peterson.jpg
College
Halle Peterson earns NSIC preseason honor, Beavers picked to finish 3rd
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102021.S.BP.BSUFOOT Dhel Duncan-Busby.jpg
College
Toronto native Dhel Duncan-Busby seeking TDs, growth in sixth year with Bemidji State
3d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
042223.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Team.jpg
College
Bemidji State men’s golf earns GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
092122.O.BP.WILDRICE 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR offers tips as wild rice season approaches
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bensen Hall dedication-7.jpg
Local
Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin
5d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council to continue 2024 budget discussions
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081123.S.BP.RENWARNEJACOBSEN Skate.jpg
Sports
Bemidji native Wren Warne-Jacobsen wins figure skating national title
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report