Bemidji State ranked No. 11 in AFCA Preseason Poll, best in school history

WACO, Tex. – After finishing last year ranked No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Poll, the Bemidji State football team jumped to its highest ranking in program history, coming in at No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches' Preseason Poll on Monday.

BSU's previous program high was opening the 2022 season ranked 19th.

"We are excited about the opportunity to get national recognition going into the season and look forward to continuing to elevate our program," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "I think our guys understand and view this ranking as a compliment to what we have been able to accomplish the last few years, with the understanding we have to go out and prove we are deserving of it as we get a chance to compete."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State is coming off a second straight 10-win season that tied for the program high in wins. The Beavers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and along the way picked up the first program home playoff win against Winona State.

BSU is starting the season off strong, coming in No. 8 in the Lindy's Preseason College Football Magazine Poll. Bemidji State was also selected as the top team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll.

The Beavers return six All-NSIC offensive players from last season (Brandon Alt, Ty Cobb, Dhel Duncan-Busby, Jake Gannon, Conor Kovas and Will LeMire) and seven All-NSIC defensive players from a season ago (Princeten Harris, Stephen Hoffman, Max Buduris, Spencer Wehr, Colton Herman, Caleb Young and Marco Cavallaro).

Alt was selected as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Buduris was listed as a Player to Watch. Cobb was tabbed a Lindy's Preseason All-American.

NCAA Super Region 4 was well represented in the AFCA Top 25 Poll, with Colorado School of Mines leading the way at No. 2. Angelo State checked in at No. 5, and Minnesota State is just ahead of the Beavers in ninth.

Bemidji State will open the 2023 season against Northern State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Chet Anderson Stadium.