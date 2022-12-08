SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
College
Bemidji State puts 51 fall student-athletes on NSIC All-Academic Team

A total of 51 Bemidji State student-athletes have earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the fall season, the conference announced on Thursday. Thirty-two were also named to the Team of Excellence.

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 08, 2022 02:37 PM
BURNSVILLE -- A total of 51 Bemidji State student-athletes have earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the fall season, the conference announced on Thursday.

In all, 864 Northern Sun student-athletes were named to the list, while 535 of them were also named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. Of BSU’s 51 selections, 32 were also named to the Team of Excellence.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA, must be a member of a varsity traveling team in at least their second year of competition at their current school, and must have completed at least one full academic year at their current school. Team of Excellence members must meet the requirement of a 3.60 cumulative GPA, as well.

Bemidji State’s NSIC All-Academic honorees, hailing from women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and volleyball, are as follows (an asterisk denotes Team of Excellence selections).

From women’s cross country: Mary Goodwin*, Abby Syverson* and Lily Johnson.

From football: Nick Gerlach*, Ty Guden*, Kellan Wandtke*, Colton Herman*, Zack Anderson*, Brice Peters*, Jake Gannon, Sam McGath, Spencer Wehr, Dylan Wheeler, Marco Cavallaro, Andrew Manuele, Zach Ott, Caleb Young, Bryce Duffy, Conor Kovas, Cade Baumgardner, Brady Bartz, Sam Kanne and Spencer Shaver.

From women’s soccer: Maggie Cade*, Lili Wade*, Alyssa Stumbaugh*, Erin Becker*, Megan Majewski*, Sara Wendt*, Edie Frantzen*, Megan Dahl*, Maria Stocke*, Anna Breffle*, Georgie Harber*, Madisanne Dahl*, Allyson Smith*, Halle Peterson*, Emily Baurr*, Lauren Hodny and Annika Fingal.

From volleyball: Ashley East*, Lauren Sitter*, Emily Wade*, Rylee Pompa*, Lauren Justesen*, Rilee Michaelson*, Rylie Bjerklie*, Hallie Mertz*, Meeghen Dahlager*, Annie Hopp and Madison Weyker.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
