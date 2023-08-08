Bemidji State partners with 218 Relocate

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State athletic department announced a recent partnership with 218 Relocate.

The Beavers will be providing new residents of Bemidji and the surrounding areas participating in this program with game tickets to various Bemidji State athletic events.

“The Beavers are our hometown team, and we want new residents to feel welcome to our fanbase,” director of athletics Britt Lauritsen said in a release. “Collegiate sporting events are wonderful opportunities to build community and find a common bond with long-standing and new residents alike. BSU Athletics is committed to ensuring participants in this program have a home here in Bemidji with the Beavers.”

218 Relocate was originally brought in as an initiative that was developed to encourage remote workers to choose Bemidji as a place to live and work. The program has since expanded to include new residents that will be working more traditional jobs.

“We feel that this partnership with BSU Athletics is an exciting opportunity and will be a win-win for both parties,” 218 Relocate and Community Concierge Administrator Kris Christopher said.

One of the 218 Relocate benefits is the Community Concierge which offers a complimentary and personalized welcome to the Bemidji area.

