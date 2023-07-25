Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji State men’s golf releases full 2023 fall schedule, including home meet

Coming off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title during the 2022-23 season, the Bemidji State men's golf team announced its fall 2023 schedule on Monday.

051323.S.BP.BSUMGOLF.jfif
The Bemidji State men's golf team finished tied for 14th after day one of competition at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Winona. Pictured, from left, are team members Ben Corbid, Logan Schoepp, Caden Lick, Rylin Petry and Jack Southard.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:19 PM

BEMIDJI – Coming off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title during the 2022-23 season, the Bemidji State men's golf team announced its fall 2023 schedule on Monday. The Beavers will compete in five tournaments, with their season starting on Sept. 11 at the Bemidji State Men's Invitational at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

"We are happy to announce a solid fall schedule that will reveal our regionally competitive lineup," said head coach Ekren Miller in a release. "Our last two tournaments will carry the most weight in regional head to head competition. Our final fall tournament is essential to give us a look at the NCAA Super Regional site for May of 2024."

The Beavers will start their season hosting the 72nd Annual Bemidji State Men's Invitational on Sept. 11-12. Last season, Bemidji State finished sixth at 25 over par. The following week, BSU travels to Hudson, Wis., for the Maverick/Golden Bear Fall Brawl hosted by Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul. This is the Beavers’ first time competing at the Troy Burne Golf Course. Bemidji State returns to the Watkins Invitational for the seventh season in a row on Sept. 25-26. Last year, BSU finished second out of 12 teams at the Jewel.

In October, Bemidji State will travel to St. Joseph, Mo., for the Holiday Inn Express MWSU Invite hosted by Missouri Western State University. This is the fourth year the Beavers will compete at the St. Joseph Country Club – they did so most recently in October 2021, when the team finished 11th. The fall season comes to an end at the NCAA Super Regional Preview on Oct. 16-17. The tournament will take place at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond, Okla. It will be Bemidji State's first time on that course.

The Beavers return a solid core for the 2023-24 season, with senior Jack Southard and sophomores Caden Lick and Logan Schoepp back from a 2022-23 campaign that finished with the Beavers winning their 16th NSIC title and advancing to the NCAA Super Regional. It will be a well-balanced group with three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and six freshmen.

By Pioneer Staff Report
