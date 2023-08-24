Bemidji State men's golf picked 2nd in NSIC Preseason Poll coming off title

BURNSVILLE – The defending Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Champion Bemidji State men's golf team was selected to finish second in the NSIC Preseason Poll on Thursday. Sophomore Caden Lick was listed as an Athlete to Watch for the upcoming year.

The Beavers collected 55 points and two first-place votes to come in second. Winona State was the pick to win with 60 points and five first-place votes. Concordia-St. Paul rounded out the top three with 50 points and two first-place votes.

"As this year's team plays for back-to-back NSIC Championships, we have an exciting mix of returning players, transfers and freshmen," head coach Ekren Miller said in a release. "It will be fun to see who plays into the varsity squad. I have full confidence in this team to compete at the regional level."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State is coming off its first NSIC crown since 2000 and 16th overall after the Beavers carded a three-day total of 880. Sophomore returners Lick and Logan Schoepp were named to the All-Tournament Team after placing in the top five.

Lick returns following an impressive freshman season in which he was third on the team with a 75.8 stroke average in 25 rounds. He posted five top-20 results, a top-10 and a top-five throughout the season. Lick fired a low round of 72 on five different occasions, including at the NSIC Championships during his final round to secure the title after he tied for second individually.

"Caden is a clutch player who anchored an NSIC Championship last year," Miller said. "He has grown a lot in just one year of collegiate golf and will help to captain a team for 2023-24. His confidence and competitiveness will push this year's team."

In addition to Lick, the Beavers return a solid core for the 2023-24 season, with senior Jack Southard and Schoepp also back from the NSIC Championship team. It will be a well-balanced group with three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and six freshmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU opens the new season by hosting the 72nd annual Bemidji State Men's Invitational on Sept. 11-12 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

