Bemidji State men’s golf earns GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award

NORMAN, Okla. – The Bemidji State men’s golf team collected another honor on Thursday, receiving the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Outstanding Team Academic Award.

BSU was one of just 20 NCAA Division II schools to earn the accolade of Presidents Special Recognition, holding a team GPA of at least 3.5. This award follows the recent All-America Academic Scholar honor that Jack Southard received on Wednesday.

Not only was it a strong spring for the Beavers on the course in claiming the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title, but seven student-athletes were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team. Beaver men’s golf picked up an earlier team academic award during Beaver Nation Celebration as the top academic men’s team.

Last year, BSU took home the GCAA All-Academic Team honor for holding at least a 3.0 GPA.