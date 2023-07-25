Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

Bemidji State men’s golf announces third-year transfer Rory Wutzke from UMC

Minnesota Crookston transfer Rory Wutzke will stay within the state of Minnesota and compete for the Bemidji State men's golf team this upcoming fall season.

072923.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Rory Wutzke.jfif
Bemdji State men's golf added transfer Rory Wutzke from Minnesota Crookston.
Courtesy / Bemidji State
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:46 PM

BEMIDJI – Rory Wutzke will stay within the state of Minnesota this fall. The junior transfer will compete for the Bemidji State men's golf team for the upcoming 2023-24 season, BSU announced on Monday.

Wutzke spent the past two seasons at Minnesota Crookston, where he saw time right away as a freshman. During his first season, Wutzke played 21 rounds, averaging 77.4 strokes during the 2021-22 season. This past season, Wutzke was tied for the best scoring average on the team – 77.3 – over 23 rounds. He posted a low round of 72 twice at the Super Region Preview and The Mule.

"We are pleased to add Rory Wutzke on our 2023-24 squad," said head coach Ekren Miller in a release. "As a transfer student-athlete with a proven competitive collegiate scoring average, he has experience on the same courses in tournament situations, and we look forward to the confidence he will bring to our roster."

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Wutzke helped Our Lady of Mount Pleasant High School to Provincial Golf Championships in 2018 and 2019. During the 2019 season, he was an Order of Merit winner on the Alberta Junior Tour. Also strong in the classroom, Wutzke was an honor student from grades 7-12, holding a 3.70 GPA.

Wutzke joins Brandon Bervig from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs as BSU’s two announced transfer additions for 2023-24.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
