Bemidji State men’s golf announces third-year transfer Rory Wutzke from UMC

BEMIDJI – Rory Wutzke will stay within the state of Minnesota this fall. The junior transfer will compete for the Bemidji State men's golf team for the upcoming 2023-24 season, BSU announced on Monday.

Wutzke spent the past two seasons at Minnesota Crookston, where he saw time right away as a freshman. During his first season, Wutzke played 21 rounds, averaging 77.4 strokes during the 2021-22 season. This past season, Wutzke was tied for the best scoring average on the team – 77.3 – over 23 rounds. He posted a low round of 72 twice at the Super Region Preview and The Mule.

"We are pleased to add Rory Wutzke on our 2023-24 squad," said head coach Ekren Miller in a release. "As a transfer student-athlete with a proven competitive collegiate scoring average, he has experience on the same courses in tournament situations, and we look forward to the confidence he will bring to our roster."

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Wutzke helped Our Lady of Mount Pleasant High School to Provincial Golf Championships in 2018 and 2019. During the 2019 season, he was an Order of Merit winner on the Alberta Junior Tour. Also strong in the classroom, Wutzke was an honor student from grades 7-12, holding a 3.70 GPA.

Wutzke joins Brandon Bervig from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs as BSU’s two announced transfer additions for 2023-24.