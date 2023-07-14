Bemidji State football summering together at Bemidji City Park softball fields

BEMIDJI – One can find a group of college football players in many places during the fall.

On the practice field, sure. On Saturdays in Bemidji, at Chet Anderson Stadium. But in the summer, where do they go?

For the Bemidji State football team, one answer is the Bemidji City Park softball fields. The Beavers – under the sponsorship of Blue Ox Moving – are competing in the Bemidji Area Softball Association for the second consecutive season, spending their summer nights together on a different sort of competitive stage.

In the Monday night league last season, BSU’s group dominated the competition before bowing out ahead of the playoffs to focus on preparation for the fall football season. This year, the Bemidji State collective is facing higher-level competition in the Wednesday night league, but the Beavers are still off to a 6-2 start.

Jarrett Klein throws a pitch during a game against the Red Lake Bombers on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It's a good time,” said senior quarterback Brandon Alt, who hit two home runs – including a grand slam – in two games on Wednesday. “It's another night coming out and competing in a different sport. We have a blast out here, and sometimes we get a little competitive – more than what we'd like, but hey, it's a lot of fun. And we're winning. So it's a good time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's just a blast to be out here with all the guys,” concurred senior safety Jarrett Klein. “Honestly, I feel like it's more (about) getting together and doing stuff in (our) downtime. I mean, football kind of runs our life. So this is like our way of escaping that and still building morale around the team.”

The crew was originally comprised last summer by wide receiver Joey Baron, who found a sponsor in his employer and conferred with the BASA to create a new squad.

“We had been talking about it for a little bit the year before,” Baron explained. “I played baseball my whole life, and my dad would always play. He always had a team with his buddies. So growing up, I always wanted to put together a slow-pitch team with all my friends, just go out there and mess around and play some ball.”

Joey Baron swings during a game against the Bombers on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Multiple BSU football players work for the Babe-inspired movers, whose name seems a natural fit for a band of elite athletes. And that athleticism was on full display on Wednesday at Field 2 of the complex.

Blue Ox Moving won both of its games by run rule: first a 10-0 decision over PBTV in five innings, then a 34-16 victory over the Red Lake Bombers in six frames.

Alt started at shortstop in both contests. His bases-clearing blast in game two highlighted an 18-run sixth inning that sealed the Beavers’ triumph – Bemidji State’s group scored 11 runs in the frame before an out was recorded.

Klein fired a shutout in the circle in game one, the first of his fledgling career. He also dodged a stinging line drive up the middle that deflected off his Boston Red Sox cap, needing a moment afterward to regather himself. He did and finished off his scoreless complete-game outing.

Marco Cavallaro fist bumps his teammates after scoring a run during a game against the Red Lake Bombers on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It was intense,” Klein said. “I got hit (earlier this season) in my hip and I bruised my whole leg going down. So I've already had a past experience with it, and now it's a running joke in the team. Guys are like, ‘Alright, let's see how many they can hit at (Klein) today,’ because it seems to happen every single game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a dangerous position,” agreed Alt. “Pitcher is no joke.”

Baron joined Alt with a round-tripper in the second matchup, belting a three-run homer to left-center.

All told, BSU’s bunch combined for nine home runs across two games, scoring four runs per inning. Two homers – including one of Alt’s – traveled into the adjacent Field 1.

Summer sessions

Theo Ringgold rounds second base during a game against the Red Lake Bombers on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The summertime is a critical component of Bemidji State’s offseason training program. During the warmer months, the Beavers run, lift weights and hold captain’s practices multiple times per week.

While the sessions are sometimes grueling, the buy-in that results from a summer of training together has been essential in BSU’s NCAA Tournament runs during the past two seasons.

“We’re up here all summer normally,” Klein said. “That's kind of the standard we've built in the football team.”

“For me and the majority of the guys, we don't go home,” Alt added. “We work up here. We’ve got workouts, captain’s practice. So we're busy all week long. A lot of guys just stay up here, go home to say hi to the parents here and there. But our lives are up here, and we live up here.”

Marco Cavallaro catches a pop fly at first base during a game against PBTV on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Baron, who is entering his fifth season in the program, thinks the increased commitment to summer competition and camaraderie has been the glue that keeps Bemidji State setting new standards year after year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That's huge, because when we made the biggest jump was from 2020 to 2021 (when) there were a lot more people up here in the summers,” Baron said. “And then we came closer as a team. We were hanging out outside of (football). We have bonfires every once in a while, guys come out. And we also get to do captain’s practices together, so (we) build chemistry there. It helps a lot.”

As the Beavers prepare to chase a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, sticking together will be of paramount importance – especially for seniors like Alt and Klein entering their final year.

“It's worth it,” said Klein of spending summers in Bemidji. “You don't get these memories back with the guys. We only have so much time together, so spending that as much as we can, building those relationships for a lifetime (is our goal).”

Sam McGath hits the ball during a game against PBTV on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Brandon Alt high-fives his teammates after scoring a run during a game against the Red Lake Bombers on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Children play during the softball games on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Bemidji City Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer