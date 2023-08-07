Bemidji State football picked to win NSIC for 3rd straight year

BURNSVILLE – The Bemidji State football team enters the 2023 season with its highest placing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll in 16 years. BSU was picked to win the conference crown, the NSIC announced on Monday.

The back-to-back conference champion Beavers garnered 131 points and four first-place votes to hold the top spot. Minnesota State is right behind with 125 points and five first-place tallies.

Wayne State rounds out the top three with 114 points and two first-place votes. Augustana was close to the top three, coming in fourth with 112 points (two first-place votes). Minnesota Duluth came in fifth with 109 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU's selection in the overall poll is the highest for the program since being chosen to win the NSIC crown in the 2007 preseason poll.

"What excites me most about this team is the amount of returners we have coming back that have found a way to win conference championships the past two years, and advance in the NCAA Playoffs as well," said head coach Brent Bolte in a release.

"We will have to find a way to replace the productivity of Brendan Beaulieu at wide receiver, along with Zollie Kaplan and Colbey Wadsworth at defensive end, but are excited about the guys coming up in the program."

The 2022 season was almost a mirror image of the 2021 year. Last year, the Beavers won 10 games for the second straight season and again advanced to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs.

BSU's first-round home playoff win over Winona State was the first home playoff victory in the 96-year history of the program.

Bemidji State finished the season ranked 24th in the AFCA Coaches Poll and landed 17 student-athletes on the All-NSIC Teams, including Brandon Alt, who was named the Offensive Player of the Year after guiding the Beavers to the conference's highest scoring offense. Joining him on the first team was Beaulieu, Ty Cobb, Dhel Duncan-Busby, Jalen Frye, and Jake Gannon from the offense.

The Bemidji State defense finished the regular season leading the NSIC in points allowed per game, with Princeten Harris, Kaplan, Stephen Hoffman, Max Buduris and Spencer Wehr earning All-NSIC First Team nods. Conor Kovas, Will LeMire, Colton Herman, Caleb Young, Wadsworth and Marco Cavallaro were all named All-NSIC Second Team.

Beaulieu was a five-time All-America selection, a feat which had never been accomplished in BSU football program history. Kaplan earned four All-America mentions, while Alt and Cobb were also named All-Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second straight season, Alt was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. He finished the season third in the nation in both passing yards (3,864) and touchdowns (38). Kaplan was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award after putting together a monster season with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

The Beavers enter the season already receiving national attention. Lindy's College Football Magazine released its Preseason Poll in June, with BSU coming in at No. 8.