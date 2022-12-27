Bemidji State encouraging contributions for Pillars of Impact athletic scholarship funding

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State is encouraging the public to contribute to its Pillars of Impact fundraising campaign, which the university hopes in turn will incentivize, acknowledge and recognize supporters of BSU Athletics.

With the program, donors will climb in level with the more they donate throughout the fiscal year (July 1-June 30). Each level awards greater incentives and recognition.

The seven levels start with as little as a $25 donation and reach all the way to $10,000.

Fans can receive weekly email updates and invites to athletic social events at level one; receive donor website recognition and student-athlete/coach stewardship at level two; receive a hockey parking pass and the opportunity to purchase special tickets in advance at level three; receive their name on an impact pillar on campus at level four; receive Green & White recognition at level five; receive a gameday experience with sport of choice at level six; and receive their photo on the Wall of Legends on campus at level seven.

Annual giving totals will include any donation made to BSU Athletics, Beaver Pride, Hockey Ticket Beaver Pride Premiums, or a designated sport of choosing throughout the course of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make a tax-deductible donation or for more information, visit bsualumni.org/giving/athletic-giving or contact Jesse Katz, BSU’s Director of Annual Giving in athletics, at 218-755-2827 or jesse.katz@bemidjistate.edu.