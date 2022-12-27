Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Bemidji State encouraging contributions for Pillars of Impact athletic scholarship funding

BSU is encouraging the public to contribute to its Pillars of Impact fundraising campaign, which the university hopes in turn will incentivize, acknowledge and recognize supporters of BSU Athletics.

101222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Fans.jpg
The Bemidji State student section cheers during the second period against Arizona State on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 27, 2022 01:50 PM
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State is encouraging the public to contribute to its Pillars of Impact fundraising campaign, which the university hopes in turn will incentivize, acknowledge and recognize supporters of BSU Athletics.

With the program, donors will climb in level with the more they donate throughout the fiscal year (July 1-June 30). Each level awards greater incentives and recognition.

The seven levels start with as little as a $25 donation and reach all the way to $10,000.

Fans can receive weekly email updates and invites to athletic social events at level one; receive donor website recognition and student-athlete/coach stewardship at level two; receive a hockey parking pass and the opportunity to purchase special tickets in advance at level three; receive their name on an impact pillar on campus at level four; receive Green & White recognition at level five; receive a gameday experience with sport of choice at level six; and receive their photo on the Wall of Legends on campus at level seven.

Annual giving totals will include any donation made to BSU Athletics, Beaver Pride, Hockey Ticket Beaver Pride Premiums, or a designated sport of choosing throughout the course of the year.

To make a tax-deductible donation or for more information, visit bsualumni.org/giving/athletic-giving or contact Jesse Katz, BSU’s Director of Annual Giving in athletics, at 218-755-2827 or jesse.katz@bemidjistate.edu.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
