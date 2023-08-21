Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji State cross country tabbed 8th in NSIC Preseason Poll

Bemidji State Beavers web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
August 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM

BURNSVILLE — The Bemidji women’s cross country team was picked to finish eighth in the NSIC Preseason Poll on Monday. Senior Mary Goodwin was listed as an Athlete to Watch.

The Beavers tallied 97 points to come in eighth. BSU is right behind Northern State in seventh with 99 points. Augustana, the two-time defending NSIC champions, was selected to repeat with 191 points and nine first-place tallies. Winona State was second with 184 points and the other six first-place votes, while Minnesota State, with 167 points, rounded out the top three.

“This team is young. It’s going to be exciting to see what they can do this year,” BSU head coach Mike Lynch said. “It’s a great team to coach with lots of energy and willingness to keep pushing each other every day. If this team sets a goal, they will do what it takes to get it.”

Bemidji State placed ninth last year at the NSIC Championship, with Goodwin pacing the Beavers in 39th place. Goodwin set several program records last year in the 4000-meter (14:26.66) and 5000-meter (18:58.0) races.

“Mary is an extremely hard worker,” Lynch said. “She puts in the work and excels at doing the little things. Her energy and passion she has for the sport is unmatched. Mary was not going to run in college, and to see her doing the things she is doing now is incredible. It’s going to be a fun season to see what she can do. Big dreams and big goals, and it’s all been done the right way. With hard work, dedication and patience.”

The Beavers return five from last year’s team and will have four freshmen set to join the squad for 2023. Goodwin and Carol Miller return as seniors. Maggie McCarthy, Callie Ressler and Nadia Vaughn will be back as sophomores.

Carmen Lyon, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Emma Hochhalter and Sydnie Price will join the team this year as freshmen.

