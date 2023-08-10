Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 10

Sports College

Bemidji State cross country announces complete fall 2023 schedule

Bemidji State released its upcoming 2023 fall schedule on Wednesday. The Beavers will compete in four regular season meets before opening the postseason on Oct. 21 at the NSIC Championship.

Bemidji State Beavers web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:33 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State cross country team released its upcoming 2023 fall schedule on Wednesday. The Beavers will compete in four regular season meets before opening the postseason on Oct. 21 at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship.

“This team is young. It’s going to be exciting to see what they can do this year,” head coach Mike Lynch said in a release. “It’s a great team to coach, with lots of energy and willingness to keep pushing each other every day. If this team sets a goal, they will do what it takes to get it. Our spikes will do the talking this fall. I wouldn’t want to coach anyone else. This is my team, and I am proud to be their coach.”

Bemidji State will begin the new season on Sept. 1, traveling to Sioux Falls, S.D., to compete in the Augustana Twilight. This will be the first time the Beavers have opened with the Augustana Twilight, having opened the last several years at the Dragon Twilight.

The following week on Sept. 8, the Beavers will run once again in the Dragon Twilight hosted by Minnesota State Moorhead. Last year, Mary Goodwin collected a top-20 result, coming in 20th. Goodwin set a new program record in the process with a new 4,000-meter time of 14:26.66.

The Beavers will end September traveling out to the West Coast to compete in the 48th Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational on Sept. 29. This will be the first long-distance meet that BSU has competed in since traveling out to Florida to enter in the Disney Cross Country Classic during the 2019 season.

October will begin with a familiar meet in the Jimmie Invitational hosted by the University of Jamestown in North Dakota on Oct. 6. It was a strong meet for the Beavers last season, as Bemidji State came in third as a team. It was another program record for Goodwin, this time in the 5,000-meter with a time of 18:58.0 to come in ninth. Lexi Erickson placed 12th.

October will close with BSU competing in the NSIC Championship on Oct. 21 in Bismarck, N.D. Bemidji State placed in ninth out of 16 teams at last year’s championships, with Goodwin leading the way by placing 39th individually.

November will open with the NCAA Central Region Championship on Nov. 4 in Joplin, Mo. Last year, the Beavers placed 25th out of 35 teams at the regional meet, with Goodwin coming in 75th.

Bemidji State will have five returners and four freshmen set to join the team for 2023. Goodwin and Carol Miller return as seniors. Maggie McCarthy, Callie Ressler and Nadia Vaughn will be back as sophomores.

Carmen Lyon, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Emma Hochhalter and Sydnie Price will join the team this year as freshmen.

