Bemidji State announces 2023-24 schedule coming off NSIC semis run

BEMIDJI – Following an impressive run to the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament a season ago, the Bemidji State men's basketball team announced its 28-game schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

"We're really excited about opening up with some strong competition from the Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association," head coach Mike Boschee said in a release. "We bring back a strong core from last year's team that understands how difficult our conference is and what it takes to succeed."

The 20 wins during the 2022-23 season was just the third time in program history that the Beavers reached that win milestone. Bemidji State added to that by reaching the NSIC semifinals for the first time since 2012-13.

The Beavers return a majority of the team from last season, including All-NSIC forward John Sutherland. Sutherland averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the team in both categories. He shot 59% from the field and added nine double-doubles.

Dalton Albrecht returns after averaging 14 points and 4.8 rebounds. He shot over 53% from the field and reached double figures in scoring in 21 games.

Johnny Tennyson emerged as a key contributor down the stretch, finishing the season averaging 7.7 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field. His impact was felt in the NSIC Tournament when he started the final two games against Wayne State and Minnesota State Moorhead, tallying 23 points in the win over the Wildcats and 17 more in the tight battle with the Dragons.

Brayden Williams started every game but the last a season ago, missing the game against MSUM due to injury. The sophomore guard averaged 7.1 points and added 81 assists, while shooting almost 43% from the field.

BSU will get the chance to visit both Missouri and Florida for nonconference games in November. On Nov. 10-11, the season will open in Kansas City in the Central Region Challenge. The Beavers will face Henderson State and Missouri Southern. This will be the first time the Beavers have matched up with Henderson State. BSU has faced Missouri Southern twice since 2003, winning the first meeting, while the Lions won the most recent matchup in Joplin during the 2005 season.

The first home games of the season will arrive on Nov. 14 and 16 against Northland College and Oak Hills Christian. The Beavers have dominated the series against Northland College, holding a record of 49-7 since 1941. BSU is 31-1 at home during that stretch and has won 10 straight in the series. Last year's meeting took place right after New Year's, with the Beavers claiming the 91-82 victory. Bemidji State and Oak Hills Christian have matched up three times since 2017, with the Beavers winning all three meetings.

Another nonconference trip arrives Thanksgiving week, when the Beavers will travel to Florida Nov. 24-25. BSU will face Tampa on Nov. 24 and then host Eckerd on Nov. 25. Both games will be played on Eckerd's home floor in St. Petersburg. Bemidji State has matched up twice with the Spartans since 2019, with Tampa taking both meetings. Both were played in St. Petersburg, and the last meeting in 2021-22 was decided by three points. The Beavers faced Eckerd on both of those trips as well, going 2-0. BSU won the first meeting in 2019 by six points and then won the most recent meeting by four in 2021.

December will begin with the first NSIC games against Minot State on Dec. 1 and Minnesota Crookston on Dec. 2 in Bemidji. Bemidji State has gone 11-12 against the Beavers from North Dakota since 2011. However, BSU has won the past three meetings, including both during the 2022-23 season. BSU and Minot State will match up again on Feb. 1 in Minot. Bemidji State holds a commanding 46-12 record against Minnesota Crookston since 1994 and is 7-3 over the last 10 meetings. BSU has won three straight, including both matchups last year. These two teams will play each other again in Crookston on Feb. 8.

The first road conference games will take place on Dec. 8-9 at Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State. Bemidji State is 56-86 against the Dragons since 1950, and MSUM has controlled the past 10 meetings, going 8-2. Last year, the teams played two epic games. Bemidji State snapped a six-game losing streak in the series when it claimed the 88-87 win at home over the Dragons. The teams then faced off in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. That game went right down to the end, with MSU Moorhead hitting a game-winning shot at the buzzer for the 78-77 win in the semifinals of the NSIC Tournament.

Bemidji State is 27-71 against Northern State since 1959, as the Wolves have won the past 12 meetings. BSU will host both teams back in Bemidji on Feb. 3 (MSU Moorhead) and Feb. 6 (Northern State).

Two games will take place before the holiday break on Dec. 14 at home against U-Mary and then on Dec. 16 at St. Cloud State. Bemidji State is 16-19 against U-Mary since 1971, but has won four of the past five meetings, including both last year. The Beavers will close 2023 at St. Cloud State. Bemidji State is 53-103 in the series since 1922, but is 7-3 over the past 10 meetings and split last year's matchups.

The new year will open at Southwest Minnesota State on Jan. 5 and then at Sioux Falls on Jan. 6. Bemidji State is 43-54 in the series against Southwest Minnesota State but has won two of the past three meetings. BSU will see the Mustangs again on Feb. 17 in Bemidji. Bemidji State is 4-7 against Sioux Falls since 2011 and has lost the past three meetings. The last win for the Beavers was in 2018-19 on the road. The Cougars will travel back to Bemidji on Feb. 16.

BSU will begin a four-game NSIC home stretch on Jan. 12 against Minnesota State and then face Winona State the next day on Jan. 13. Bemidji State is 16-42 against Minnesota State since 1960 but has won two of the last three meetings, including last year's 79-69 win in Bemidji. BSU will face the Mavericks again on Feb. 24 in Mankato to close the regular season. Bemidji State is 58-80 against Winona State since 1950 but won last year's meeting in Winona (65-61). BSU will travel back to Winona on Feb. 23.

The second part of the four-game home stretch will take place Jan. 19 against Augustana and Jan. 20 versus Wayne State. Bemidji State is 7-17 in the series against Augustana since 2002. The Beavers have won three of four and the past two meetings, including the 92-88 win in the first round of the NSIC Tournament. To close the homestand, BSU will face Wayne State. The Beavers are 25-30 in the series since 1973 and have gone 6-4 over the past 10 meetings. The teams split last year's meetings, with BSU picking up the 79-71 win in the NSIC Tournament.

January will finish with road trips at Concordia-St. Paul on Jan. 26 and Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 27. Bemidji State is 20-18 in the series against the Golden Bears since 2000 and has gone 6-4 over the past 10 matchups. Bemidji State is 51-94 against Minnesota Duluth since 1931 and has lost the past five meetings in the series, including the two matchups last year. The last win was during the 2020-21 season, when the Beavers won both matchups.

The eight February games will all be rematches against NSIC opponents.

The NSIC Tournament will take place on Feb. 26 at campus sites and will continue until March 4 with the championship game inside the Pentagon.

