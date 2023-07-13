Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beavers earn AVCA Team Academic Award, named Honor Roll Program

The Bemidji State volleyball team earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, also adding the Team Academic Honor Roll Program distinction.

092422.BP.BSUVB 1.jpg
Bemidji State's bench cheers during a game against Sioux Falls on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:48 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Bemidji State volleyball team earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, the organizations announced on Thursday afternoon.

The award, initiated during the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

The Beavers posted an impressive mark in the classroom during the 2022-23 year, earning a team GPA of 3.70.

Bemidji State was also recognized as a Team Academic Honor Roll Program, which is awarded to teams representing the top 20% of GPAs in each division. The Beavers are one of 31 teams in Division II to be named to the program and one of eight from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

