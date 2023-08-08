Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice

The summer grind kept Bemidji State's veterans in shape for the first official day of practice, and the difference was notable on the turf during a sweltering summer day.

080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 1.jpg
The Beavers participate in a team stretch during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Today at 10:28 AM

BEMIDJI – Officially, Bemidji State football fall camp practices began Monday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Unofficially, the Beavers had already begun building toward the fall, working hard at captain’s practices and conditioning sessions at the Chet for months.

That summer grind kept BSU’s veterans in shape for the first official day of practice, and the difference was notable on the turf during a sweltering summer day.

“It's huge,” said seventh-year quarterback Brandon Alt. “I would say we're already a step ahead from all the captain's practices. Guys (are) catching the ball, and the older guys have been in the playbook and going over more plays and getting comfortable on things that they were uncomfortable with last season. So it's very important, and I could tell we’re a little step ahead coming in.”

080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt.jpg
Bemidji State senior Brandon Alt, right, hands off the ball while practicing a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

That step, however sizable it is, could be the difference as Bemidji State once again tries to raise the bar in 2023. Expectations are high internally and externally. The Beavers are ranked No. 8 in Lindy’s Division II preseason poll and were named the favorites to win the NSIC on Monday morning.

BSU is coming off back-to-back runs to the NCAA Tournament and won its first home playoff game in 2022. What do the Beavers have in store for an encore? That depends largely on what happens in the next four weeks.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Bemidji State head coach Brent Bolte said. “That's really what it comes down to. We're excited about having (those expectations). Felt like we had that on our back a little bit last year. But it's like anything, it's starting fresh, and you’ve got to make sure you get out there and get going.”

BSU looked crisp despite the summer heat, running through punt return and position-specific drills as well as a number of 11-on-11 team periods. For the freshmen who didn’t have the benefit of a summer spent alongside veteran teammates, the Beavers’ vets are seeking to bring them up to speed as soon as possible.

080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 5.jpg
The Beavers practice a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I try to treat my position (mates) – I bring guys up,” said sixth-year right tackle Ty Cobb. “I never try to bring the freshmen down. I mean, I’ll yell at them, but I'm not going to get after them (excessively). I’m not going to bully them, like some guys did when I was coming up. But at the same time, I try to give them constructive advice and criticisms to make them better players, and I believe every single one of them can do really good things here at Bemidji State.”

For Bolte, watching his fresh crop of first-years can induce feelings of bewilderment from time to time, especially when compared to the standard set by sixth and seventh-year seniors. But that’s part of the process of breaking the newcomers in, and he welcomes their effort while discouraging apprehension about any freshman foibles.

“It's one of those deals as coaches, it goes from looking at the Mona Lisa to like a first-grade painting where stuff’s getting splattered against the wall,” Bolte said. “So you’ve got to take the good with the bad, and you tell the young guys, ‘You can't fear failure. You can't fear going out and making mistakes. So go out and play as fast as you can. Learn from film, watch the upperclassmen.’

“You want your leaders to blaze the path and show how things are done and show what the standards are at practice, and the young guys follow along. So it was good. There's some painful youthful mistakes that happened, but it's still fun. They're learning. It's the first day, and (these are) the first reps of thousands and thousands of reps that those guys are going to get.”

080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brent Bolte.jpg
Bemidji State head coach Brent Bolte coaches the Beavers during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 6.jpg
The Beavers practice a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 3.jpg
The Beavers practice a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 2.jpg
The Beavers work on a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Jordan Hein.jpg
Wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Hein encourages the Beavers during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Max Buduris.jpg
Bemidji State senior Max Buduris, center, practices a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 4.jpg
The Beavers practice a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
