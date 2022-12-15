BASKETBALL: NSIC moves Bemidji State schedules out of town due to weather

BURNSVILLE -- The winter weather has caused another schedule shake-up.

The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams, which were originally scheduled to have home doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, are now hitting the road this weekend instead.

The NSIC announced Thursday afternoon that the Beavers will travel to play Minnesota Crookston on Saturday in Crookston. The women will play at noon and the men will play at 2 p.m.

This weekend’s originally-scheduled home slate against U-Mary and Minot State has been pushed back to Dec. 30-31, which fills the slot that the UMC road trip had occupied. Those doubleheaders now tip off at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the BSU Gymnasium, starting with the women’s games and with the men’s games to follow.