Sports | College
BASKETBALL: NSIC moves Bemidji State schedules out of town due to weather

The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams, which were originally scheduled to have home doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, are now hitting the road this weekend instead.

111222.S.BP.BSUWBB Maddie Schires.jpg
Bemidji State senior Maddie Schires (10) shoots a free throw during the second half against Valley City State on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 01:45 PM
BURNSVILLE -- The winter weather has caused another schedule shake-up.

The NSIC announced Thursday afternoon that the Beavers will travel to play Minnesota Crookston on Saturday in Crookston. The women will play at noon and the men will play at 2 p.m.

This weekend’s originally-scheduled home slate against U-Mary and Minot State has been pushed back to Dec. 30-31, which fills the slot that the UMC road trip had occupied. Those doubleheaders now tip off at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the BSU Gymnasium, starting with the women’s games and with the men’s games to follow.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
