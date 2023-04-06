50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
BASEBALL: Winona’s late-inning comeback sparks doubleheader sweep over Bemidji State

Winona state's game-one rally led to a doubleheader sweep of the Bemidji State baseball team on Wednesday.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:05 PM

WINONA – The Bemidji State baseball team was one out away from picking up its second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win of the season on Wednesday.

Leading 2-0 with two outs in the top of the second inning, Logan Barrick struck out Kyle Yu with the bases loaded. However, the third strike was a passed ball, plating a run for the Warriors and keeping the game alive.

The blunder led to Mason Trocke’s game-winning single in the next at-bat. Winona State scored twice more in the top of the seventh inning to claim a dramatic 5-4 win. Momentum trickled into the second half of the doubleheader when WSU handled BSU 16-1.

Offense was at a premium for the Beavers (2-28, 1-14 NSIC) on Wednesday. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Daymond Hunter put Bemidji State ahead by scoring on an error before Jackson Schaffer drove in Jack Munson with a sacrifice fly.

BSU surged in the bottom of the seventh inning. Munson cut the deficit to one with a two-run home run. Davis Zeutzius picked up his second save of the season by getting Schaffer to line out and Zach Listiak to strikeout.

Barrick (2-2) threw all seven innings in game one. None of the five runs were earned. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven batters. Peyton Lee (1-2) threw six innings for the Warriors (13-17, 9-6 NSIC). He also didn’t allow an earned run, with four hits and two strikeouts.

WSU didn’t leave any doubt in game two. A home run from Trocke and doubles from Yu, Derek Baumgartner, Cooper Kapanke, Austin Beyer and Nick Herbst led to a 15-run win in seven innings. James Wirt’s RBI double was the only blemish in Peter Tveite’s (2-4) outing.

The Beavers travel south again on Friday to start a three-game series against Wayne State. The series-opening doubleheader begins at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Winona State 5, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

WSU 000 000 5 – 5-3-3

BSU 200 000 2 – 4-5-1

WP: Lee (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)

LP: Barrick (CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

S: Zeutzius (1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Winona State 16, Bemidji State 1 (F/7)

WSU 061 333 0 – 16-16-1

BSU 000 010 0 – 1-6-1

WP: Tveite (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

LP: Bersaw (3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

