BASEBALL: William Jewell scores 17 runs to complete sweep against Bemidji State

LIBERTY, Mo. – William Jewell scored 14 unanswered runs on Sunday to complete the four-game weekend sweep over Bemidji State.

After Jack Munson’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning, the Cardinals responded with a three-run jack from Ben Click in the bottom of the second. Zach Listiak tied the game for BSU at 3-3 in the top of the third inning, then William Jewell ran away with it.

The Cardinals (7-3) cruised to a 17-3 win over the Beavers to earn their fourth win in three days. Kaden Owens roped RBI doubles in the third and fourth innings before Jordan Phillips launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Jackson Bodinson earned the win on the rubber. He tossed six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Bemidji State (0-8) will try again for their first win at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, against Southwest Minnesota State in Tucson, Ariz.

William Jewell 17, Bemidji State 3 (F/7)

BSU 201 000 0 – 3-9-2

WJ 035 153 X – 17-16-0

WP: Bodinson (6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Biehn (2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

