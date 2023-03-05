99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

BASEBALL: William Jewell scores 17 runs to complete sweep against Bemidji State

William Jewell's 17-3 win over Bemidji State competed a four-game weekend sweep.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 05, 2023 04:04 PM

LIBERTY, Mo. – William Jewell scored 14 unanswered runs on Sunday to complete the four-game weekend sweep over Bemidji State.

After Jack Munson’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning, the Cardinals responded with a three-run jack from Ben Click in the bottom of the second. Zach Listiak tied the game for BSU at 3-3 in the top of the third inning, then William Jewell ran away with it.

The Cardinals (7-3) cruised to a 17-3 win over the Beavers to earn their fourth win in three days. Kaden Owens roped RBI doubles in the third and fourth innings before Jordan Phillips launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Jackson Bodinson earned the win on the rubber. He tossed six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Bemidji State (0-8) will try again for their first win at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, against Southwest Minnesota State in Tucson, Ariz.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Jewell 17, Bemidji State 3 (F/7)

BSU 201 000 0 – 3-9-2

WJ 035 153 X – 17-16-0

WP: Bodinson (6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Biehn (2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
