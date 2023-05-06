BASEBALL: Will Lavin closes the door on Bemidji State career before entering Northwoods League season

BEMIDJI – Will Lavin is proud of his time with the Bemidji State baseball team.

In the top of the sixth inning of game one in the Beavers’ Friday doubleheader against Minot State, Lavin was caught in a jam. With the bases loaded and no outs, he struck out Derek Kay. Then BSU head coach Matt Ellinghuysen made the slow walk from the dugout to the pitcher’s mound.

With Bemidji State trailing 4-1 and Lavin sitting at 91 pitches, the textbook move was turning to left-handed reliever Ethan Lung to face the ensuing left-handed hitter. Yet, Lavin was visibly yearning to stay in the game – his last one in a BSU jersey.

Bemidji State junior Will Lavin (40) gets ready to pitch the ball during the first game of a doubleheader against Minot State on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Being the ace that he is, Lavin swallowed his pride, gave Ellinghuysen a hug and walked off the mound at the BSU baseball field for the last time.

“It’s such a nice feeling knowing they’re going to pick me up,” Lavin said of his coaches and teammates. “They’re so supportive, and it makes all of this so much better just knowing all of those guys in the dugout have my back all the time.”

Lavin’s numbers aren’t jumping off the page for anybody. The Hastings native finished his fourth season with the program with a 1-8 record, a .304 opponent batting average and a 7.75 earned-run average. Though, his prowess on the rubber earned him a prized spot in the Northwoods League this summer.

Lavin is the first Bemidji State baseball player to earn a Northwoods League roster spot since Joey Hanowski played for the Willmar Stingers in 2014. He will pitch for the Rochester Honkers starting at the end of May.

“It’s definitely another step (up) in my baseball career,” Lavin said about pitching in the Northwoods League. “It’s a really competitive league. I’m hoping I get put in a good situation and a good role to find success and get batters out.”

The Northwoods League invites many of the top collegiate players from around the country to compete in a wood-bat baseball league during the summer months. The regular season rolls from late May through the middle of August, giving pitchers and hitters ample opportunities to compete against likewise competition.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Lavin said. “It’ll definitely help me grow as a pitcher, going up against hitters at that level every time I step on the mound. I’m looking forward to learning how to pitch against guys like that.”

One requirement of Northwoods League players is they have to have eligibility remaining. Lavin entered the transfer portal and will look to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. Bemidji State honored him and eight other Beavers on Friday during Senior Day festivities.

As Lavin walked off the field, teammates and coaches in the dugout lined up to embrace the star pitcher.

“It was super awesome to be at home today,” Lavin said. “I’ve been here for four years. Seeing all the work I’ve put in and knowing it’s come to an end, it’s definitely a bittersweet feeling, but I’m happy I got to do it here at BSU on this field.”

Bemidji State dropped both games against Minot State, falling further into last place in the NSIC with a conference record of 1-31. On Saturday, Bemidji State will get one more chance to improve on its 2-45 overall record.

“If you look at the win-loss column, it’s not great, but look at what we get to do,” Lavin said. “We get to compete and play baseball in college. You can’t ask for much more than that. We all love the game, we all love being here and we all want to play. Having that kind of community around us definitely helps a lot.

“This community gave me a chance to play. I liked that we got to do some fundraising events, and the community comes out and shows their support for us. Knowing you have that behind you when you play here, it helps a lot.”