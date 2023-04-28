99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BASEBALL: St. Cloud State controls doubleheader against Bemidji State

The Bemidji State baseball team fell behind early against St. Cloud State on Thursday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
April 27, 2023 at 11:39 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State baseball team’s doubleheader against St. Cloud State went haywire in less than an inning.

The Beavers surrendered five runs in the top of the first inning of the first game, leading to a 10-5 loss. The Huskies scored in each of the first five innings of the second game en route to a 10-4 win.

The first four batters of the first game scored for SCSU (24-14, 16-7 NSIC). Sam Riola and Ethan Navratil hit two-run home runs, then Tate Wallat added another with an RBI single.

BSU (2-41, 1-26 NSIC) cut its deficit to one with run-scoring hits from James Wirt, Jackson Schaffer, Jack Munson and Derek Dolezal in the second and third innings.

SCSU still had some more pop to give offensively, though. Ben Clapp belted a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. The Huskies added two more runs on a fielding error and an RBI groundout. Dolezal added a solo home run for Bemidji State in the bottom of the sixth.

Isaiah Biehn went 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits and three walks. Drew Beier lasted five innings for SCSU, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

St. Cloud State kept rolling into the second game. Noah Dehne homered twice in the first four innings. He went 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Ty Karger went yard for the Beavers in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nick Ekstrum followed the three-run shot by scoring on a wild pitch.

Jack Habeck picked up the win on the mound for the Huskies. He threw five innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Ethan Lung was tagged with the loss for the Beavers.

BSU goes on the road for the final time this spring for a doubleheader against U-Mary at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

St. Cloud State 10, Bemidji State 5 (F/7)

SCSU 500 320 0 – 10-13-0

BSU 013 001 0 – 5-10-1

WP: Beier (5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Biehn (3.2 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

St. Cloud State 10, Bemidji State 4

SCSU 111 250 000 – 10-12-0

BSU 000 040 000 – 4-8-2

WP: Habeck (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Lung (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
