BASEBALL: Peacocks keep Beavers winless in conference play

FAYETTE, Iowa – The Bemidji State baseball team is starting its conference in a hole.

The Beavers dropped two more seven-inning games on Tuesday against Upper Iowa, falling 13-2 and 10-0.

After surrendering the first run, the Peacocks (7-9, 3-2 NSIC) scored 13 consecutive times in the first game of the doubleheader. Bemidji State’s Hunter Daymond scored the afternoon’s first run on a wild pitch. Upper Iowa tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first inning before breaking the game open.

Brock Zimmer and Justin Baehler each hit home runs. Cael Luzum tripled, while JJ Vargas and Baehler doubled. Colin Lacey (2-2) earned the win on the bump, allowing two hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work.

In the first game, Isaiah Biehn had the lone extra-base hit for the Beavers (1-19, 0-5 NSIC). Derek Hoffman (0-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts in four innings of work.

Bemidji State was stymied in its second contest. Vargas, Ethan Sawyer and Victor Plaz hit home runs in the first four innings. Sawyer and Bryce Hall also had doubles.

Austin Shingledecker (2-1) earned the win, lasting five innings with five strikeouts and only four hits allowed. Biehn (0-3) allowed six earned runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts in the loss.

Weather pending, the Beavers wist Sioux Falls for a three game series starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Upper Iowa 13, Bemidji State (F/7)

BSU 102 000 1 – 2-4-2

UIU 120 334 X – 13-9-1

WP: Lacey (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K0

LP: Hoffman (4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Upper Iowa 10, Bemidji State 0 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 0 – 0-4-2

UIU 002 131 3 – 10-13-1

WP: Shingledecker (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Biehn (5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)