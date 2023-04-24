99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

BASEBALL: Mustangs shutout Beavers to complete series sweep

Southwest Minnesota State swept its three-game series against Bemidji State on Monday afternoon.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:41 PM

MARSHALL – The Bemidji State baseball team’s offensive rut continued on Monday in the series final against Southwest State.

The Mustangs beat the Beavers 6-0 to sweep the three-game set at Legion Field in Marshall. The loss followed two defeats on Sunday in a double dip in Sioux Falls.

Jake Tauer homered in the bottom of the second inning to give SMSU (21-11, 13-9 NSIC) a 1-0 lead. Max Kalenberg singled in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Mustangs added three runs in the bottom of the sixth on two fielder’s choice plays and a sacrifice fly.

Riley Bersaw suffered the loss for Bemidji State (2-39, 1-25 NSIC). He dropped to 0-7 on the season after allowing six earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. Kolby Kiser (3-1) picked up the win, throwing seven shutout innings with five hits and 10 strikeouts.

Bemidji lost the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader in seven innings by mercy rule. Chase McDaniel homered for the Mustangs. Owen Latendresse, Jaxon Haase and Kalenberg added extra-base hits.

Will Lavin (1-7) went four innings on the bump. He surrendered five earned runs on eight hits. He picked up four strikeouts and walked four batters. Ryan Chmielewski (3-1) threw a complete game for Southwest Minnesota State.

The second game was much closer. SMSU took a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning before the Beavers scraped two runs across in the top of the ninth. James Wirt scored on a fielder’s choice before Zach Moritz singled in Tyrese Allen to tie the game.

The Mustangs struck in the bottom of the frame when McDaniel’s RBI triple walked BSU to earn a 3-2 win.

Logan Barrick threw eight innings for Bemidji State. He didn’t allow an earned run and struck out six batters. Christian Lindow (0-3) suffered the loss. Ansen Dulas went 8.2 innings for Southwest Minnesota State. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Theo Giedd (3-0) got the final out of the ninth inning to claim the win.

The Beavers host St. Cloud State at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, for a doubleheader at the BSU Baseball Field.

Southwest Minnesota State 11, Bemidji State 1 (F/7)

BSU 000 001 0 – 1-6-0

SMSU 031 205 X – 11-14-0

WP: Chmielewski (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

LP: Lavin (4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

Southwest Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 000 000 002 – 2-7-4

SMSU 000 002 001 – 3-6-0

WP: Giedd (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Lindow (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Southwest Minnesota State 6, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 000 – 0-6-1

SMSU 010 032 00X – 6-10-0

WP: Kiser (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Bersaw (5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

