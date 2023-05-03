BASEBALL: Marauders dominate Beavers in BSU’s final road doubleheader

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Bemidji State baseball team didn’t put up much of a fight on Tuesday.

The Beavers were swept in their final road doubleheader against U-Mary at Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, N.D. The Marauders won two seven-inning games 13-1 and 24-2.

Jack Munson drove in James Wirt with a double in the top of the fourth inning in game one. Munson had two of BSU’s (2-43, 1-29 NSIC) six hits.

U-Mary (21-26, 14-18 NSIC) got extra-base hits from Calvin James, Derek Schoen, Josh Walker and Krece Papierski. Schoen went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run and a double.

Jonathan Draheim picked up the win for the Marauders. He allowed one earned run in five innings with six strikeouts. Konrad Kisch suffered the loss for Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

U-Mary scored in all six of its offensive frames in game two. Doubles from Kyle Jameson, Ethan Baptie, Ben Prediger, Walker and James led the Marauders to a 22-run win. Hunter Daymond drove in the Beavers’ two runs with an RBI double in the second inning. Munson and Ty Karger also doubled in the loss.

Paxton Miller earned the win on the mound for U-Mary. He allowed two earned runs in five innings with five strikeouts. Derek Hoffman allowed three earned runs on five hits, picking up the loss for BSU.

Bemidji State will host Minot State for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the BSU baseball field.

U-Mary 13, Bemidji State 1 (F/7)

BSU 000 100 0 – 1-6-2

MAR 541 030 X – 13-16-0

WP: Draheim (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Kitsch (1 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

U-Mary 24, Bemidji State 2 (F/7)

BSU 020 000 0 – 2-8-2

MAR 265 371 X – 24-14-1

WP: Miller (5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Hoffman (2 IP 5 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)