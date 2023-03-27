BASEBALL: Lavin goes the distance, Bemidji State gets first win in NSIC play

WAYNE, Neb. – The Bemidji State baseball team cracked the win column for the first time in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Sunday.

The Beavers split a doubleheader with Sioux Falls in Wayne, Neb. Will Lavin threw a complete game on the bump to earn a 4-1 win. The Cougars evened the series with a 13-11 win in 12 innings in the second game.

Daymond Hunter drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving BSU a 2-1 lead in the first game. It was all the run support Lavin needed to double Bemidji State’s (2-22, 1-6 NSIC) win total. He allowed one earned run on seven hits with seven strikeouts in the seven-inning victory.

Zach Listiak singled in the game’s first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jack Munson added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, then Derek Dolezal made it 4-1 with an RBI single.

The second contest of the afternoon featured an offensive burst from both teams. The Beavers led 11-9 before Sioux Falls (2-19, 1-6) cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh inning on Noah Christenson’s RBI double. Christenson tied the game in the top of the ninth, scoring on a double steal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Bonner delivered USF’s game-winning hit in the top of the 12th inning. His bases-loaded single plated two runs, eventually giving the Cougars their first NSIC victory. Garrett Oswald earned the win on the rubber without allowing a run over the final six innings.

James Wirt, Jackson Schaffer, Listiak and Dolezal doubled in the loss for Bemidji State. Munson also added a triple to his ledger.

Both teams will assemble in Wayne at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27, for the final game of the series. The three-game set was moved from Bemidji to Wayne due to snow.

Bemidji State 4, Sioux Falls 1 (F/7)

USF 000 010 0 – 1-7-0

BSU 000 121 X – 4-6-1

WP: Lavin (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Skinner (CG, 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Falls 13, Bemidji State 11 (F/12)

USF 432 000 101 002 – 13-16-3

BSU 064 001 000 000 – 11-9-3

WP: Oswald (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Tuner (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)