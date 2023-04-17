99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
BASEBALL: Golden Eagles explode for 23 runs to sweep Bemidji State

Minnesota Crookston rolled to a series sweep over the Bemidji State baseball team.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:36 PM

CROOKSTON – Minnesota Crookston didn’t need much from its starting pitchers against the Bemidji State baseball team.

The Golden Eagles followed its doubleheader sweep by taking the third game of the series 23-3 on Monday afternoon. UMC tallied 10 extra-base hits to pick up its 25th victory of the season.

Josh Dykhoff homered for the third time in three games against the Beavers (2-34, 1-20 NSIC). Sawyer Satrom added a triple, while Christian Norby, Mike Hallquist, Kobe Sean, Jake Hjelle, Caden Headlee, Conner Fonger and Mitch Goodwin all doubled.

Jack Munson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning for BSU. Ty Karger scored Bemidji State’s third run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jake Dykhoff (5-4) allowed one earned run in five innings for Crookston (25-14, 15-6 NSIC). He allowed four hits and struck out five batters. Riley Bersaw (0-6) went 3.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with four walks.

The Beavers will play their first home game of the spring at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in a doubleheader against Minnesota Duluth.

Crookston 23, Bemidji State 3

UMC 333 344 3 – 23-18-1

BSU 002 010 0 – 3-4-5

WP: Dykhoff (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Bersaw (3.1 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

