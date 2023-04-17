BASEBALL: Early runs plague Beavers as Crookston sweeps doubleheader

CROOKSTON – The Bemidji State baseball team was playing from behind all day on Sunday.

The Beavers dropped both games in Sunday’s doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston. The series flipped host sites late last week, forcing BSU to play another home game away from its field.

Crookston (24-14, 14-6 NSIC) took the first game 11-3 in seven innings. The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the third inning on home runs from Caden Headlee and Danny Wensloff. Josh Dykhoff added another home run in the sixth inning to put UMC ahead 10-0.

Bemidji (2-33, 1-19 NSIC) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Jack Munson’s RBI single. Dykhoff homered again in the top of the seventh to get both runs back. Derek Dolezal scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame.

Alex Koep (5-1) was dominant on the mound. He surrendered just one hit and two walks. He didn’t allow an earned run and tallied seven strikeouts. Will Lavin (1-6) lasted four innings for Bemidji State.

Crookston’s bats kept rolling into the second game, taking it by a score of 16-5. Wensloff, Headlee, Ben Goelz and Mike Hallquist homered in the 11-run win.

The Beavers scored four runs in the third inning. James Wirt doubled in a run, then Jack Munson brought home another with a sacrifice fly. Daymond Hunt scored on a wild pitch before Jackson Schaffer drove in a run with a single.

Jake Osowski (6-1) threw five innings for UMC. He allowed one earned run on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Logan Barrick (1-3) gave up six earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts.

BSU completes the three-game series at noon on Monday, April 17.

Crookston 11, Bemidji State 3 (F/7)

UMC 005 122 1 – 11-9-2

BSU 000 002 1 – 3-1-2

WP: Koep (6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Lavin (4 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 8 K)

Crookston 16, Bemidji State 5

UMC 420 201 133 – 16-14-6

BSU 004 000 001 – 5-9-2

WP: Osowski (5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

LP: Barrick (4.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 8 K)