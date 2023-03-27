BASEBALL: Cougars pull away from Beavers in late innings to win series

WAYNE. Neb. – The series finale between the Bemidji State baseball team and Sioux Falls was rather anticlimactic.

The Cougars took the rubber match, knocking off the Beavers 18-4 on Monday at the Rex Chapman Complex in Wayne, Neb. USF scored the first seven runs, then added 11 more in the final two innings.

BSU’s (2-21, 1-7 NSIC) offense was limited. Logan Barrick had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zach Moritz drew a bases-loaded walk before scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh. Ty Karger added a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth.

Despite scoring 18 runs, Sioux Falls (3-19, 2-6 NSIC) had only two extra-base hits. Doubles from Brady Klehr and Noah Buss were two of the Cougars’ 17 hits. USF batters also walked 10 times.

Ben Serie earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings without an earned run with eight strikeouts. Riley Bersaw suffered the loss for Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers will play a doubleheader at 10:30 a.m. against Minnesota State on Tuesday, March 26, at Bishop Mueller Field in Mankato.

Sioux Falls 18, Bemidji State 4

USF 051 100 056 – 18-17-1

BSU 000 001 201 – 4-9-3

WP: Serie (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Bersaw (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)