99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

BASEBALL: Cougars pull away from Beavers in late innings to win series

The Bemidji State baseball team dropped the rubber match on Monday against Sioux Falls.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:36 PM

WAYNE. Neb. – The series finale between the Bemidji State baseball team and Sioux Falls was rather anticlimactic.

The Cougars took the rubber match, knocking off the Beavers 18-4 on Monday at the Rex Chapman Complex in Wayne, Neb. USF scored the first seven runs, then added 11 more in the final two innings.

BSU’s (2-21, 1-7 NSIC) offense was limited. Logan Barrick had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zach Moritz drew a bases-loaded walk before scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh. Ty Karger added a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth.

Despite scoring 18 runs, Sioux Falls (3-19, 2-6 NSIC) had only two extra-base hits. Doubles from Brady Klehr and Noah Buss were two of the Cougars’ 17 hits. USF batters also walked 10 times.

Ben Serie earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings without an earned run with eight strikeouts. Riley Bersaw suffered the loss for Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers will play a doubleheader at 10:30 a.m. against Minnesota State on Tuesday, March 26, at Bishop Mueller Field in Mankato.

Sioux Falls 18, Bemidji State 4

USF 051 100 056 – 18-17-1

BSU 000 001 201 – 4-9-3

WP: Serie (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Bersaw (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IMG-6335.jpg
College
Roseau County rivals become NCAA national champion teammates
March 27, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
BSU_Baseball.jpg
College
BASEBALL: Lavin goes the distance, Bemidji State gets first win in NSIC play
March 26, 2023 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2308441+BSU_Tennis.jpg
College
WOMEN'S TENNIS: Sioux Falls, Augustana roll over Bemidji State in Grand Forks
March 25, 2023 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Berg.jpg
Sports
CURLING: Team Berg eager to compete among elite company for U21 National Championship
March 24, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Local
Parks and Rec to hold recruitment open houses
March 25, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
magpie-robin-g828b0a5a6_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Black-billed magpies are a bird of striking beauty
March 25, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
032923.N.BP.WELDING1.jpg
Local
Schoolcraft Learning Community students take part in augmented reality welding
March 25, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report