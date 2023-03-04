BASEBALL: Big inning lifts William Jewell over Bemidji State

Liberty, Mo. – Six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning were enough insurance to keep the Bemidji State baseball team winless on Friday, March 3, in Liberty, Mo.

William Jewell handed the Beavers an 11-8 loss in the first of a four-game series.

Three RBI singles in the bottom of the second inning gave the Cardinals (4-3) a 3-0 lead. BSU cut its deficit to one in the top of the fifth inning on run-scoring hits from James Wirt and Daymond Hunter.

Mistakes got the better of Bemidji State (0-5) in the bottom of the sixth. William Jewell doubled its lead on a fielding error, then scored twice more on passed balls. Quincy Aldrich and Alex Epp drove in two more runs before Cole Connor’s sacrifice fly made it 9-2.

The Beavers’ scored four times in the next frame. Wirt doubled in a run before Jack Munson brought home two more with a triple. Seth Goplen made it 9-6 with an RBI single.

William Jewell got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh before Wirt added his third run-scoring hit of the day in the top of the eighth. Ty Karger belted a solo home run an inning later, but BSU’s comeback effort fell short.

Jake Sawyer tossed seven innings on the mound in a winning effort for the Cardinals, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Will Lavin dropped to 0-2 on the season for Bemidji State.

The Beavers will play a doubleheader against William Jewell starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

William Jewell 11, Bemidji State 8

BSU 000 020 411 – 8-11-5

WJ 030 006 20X – 11-10-1

WP: Jake Sawyer (7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Will Lavin (5 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)