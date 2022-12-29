99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
BASEBALL: Bemidji State, interim coach Matt Ellinghuysen announce 2023 schedule

The Beavers have 18 home contests scheduled, including matchups with Sioux Falls, Augustana, Winona State, Northern State, Minnesota Crookston, St. Cloud State and Minot State.

051122.S.BP.BSUBASE2 Tom Keohen, Matthew Kucera.jpg
Bemidji State's Tom Keohen (13) goes to tap helmets with Matthew Kucera (11) after Keohen hit a home run in the second inning against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 29, 2022 05:33 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State baseball team has finalized its opponents ahead of the 2023 season.

Interim head coach Matt Ellinghuysen announced the Beavers’ 2023 slate on Thursday, which includes 50 games. The season starts on Feb. 24 with a four-game series at Illinois Springfield.

BSU will play 15 nonconference contests before commencing NSIC play on March 18. Bemidji State will travel to Springfield, Ill., and Liberty, Mo., for nonconference series against Illinois Springfield (Feb. 24-26) and William Jewell (March 3-5). The Beavers will then travel south to Tucson, Ariz., for seven games at the Tucson Invitational from Mar. 6-10.

BSU begins conference play against Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa before returning home for the first time to host Sioux Falls on Mar. 25-26. The Beavers have 18 home contests scheduled, including matchups with Sioux Falls, Augustana, Winona State, Northern State, Minnesota Crookston, St. Cloud State and Minot State. Bemidji State closes out the regular season with a three-game home series against Minot State on May 5-6.

The 2023 NSIC Baseball Tournament will take place from May 10-13 and will be held in Bismarck and Mandan, N.D., at the Veterans Memorial and Municipal Ballparks. The NSIC Baseball Tournament will be an eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

Ellinghuysen enters his eighth season overall with the BSU baseball team and his second year as interim head coach. He previously coached as an assistant at BSU from 2014-16 and 2019-21 and played with the Beavers from 2010-13.

In his first season at the helm of Bemidji State, Ellinghuysen led the Beavers to a 6-40 record overall and 3-29 record in conference play as BSU played just one series at home due to inclement weather. The Beavers return 15 letter winners from the 2022 season, and 20 newcomers will make their debuts for the Beavers in 2023.

2023 BSU baseball schedule

Feb. 24-26 at Illinois Springfield

March 3-5 at William Jewell

March 6-10 at Tucson Invitational

March 18-19 at Concordia-St. Paul

March 22 at Upper Iowa

March 25-26 SIOUX FALLS

March 29 at Minnesota State

April 1-2 AUGUSTANA

April 4 WINONA STATE

April 7-8 at Wayne State

April 12 NORTHERN STATE

April 15-16 MINNESOTA CROOKSTON

April 19 at Minnesota Duluth

April 22-23 at Southwest Minnesota State

April 26 ST. CLOUD STATE

May 2 at U-Mary

May 5-6 MINOT STATE

May 10-13 NSIC Tournament

