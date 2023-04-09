50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
BASEBALL: Bemidji State drops series finale at Wayne State

BASEBALL: Bemidji State drops series finale at Wayne State

BSU_Baseball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:45 PM

WAYNE, Neb. – The Bemidji State baseball team fell in its series finale at Wayne State on Saturday afternoon, losing 16-6 in seven innings in Wayne, Neb. The Beavers fell to 2-31 on the season and 1-17 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

Bemidji State totaled six hits in the game and scored six runs, but the Wildcats bested the Beavers with 16 runs off 17 hits.

The Beavers scored first in the game with a two-run first inning. After an RBI triple from junior Jack Munson, senior Derek Dolezal brought him home with a base hit.

However, the Wildcats responded with five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-2 lead. The Beavers added another run in the third with an RBI double by Munson, but two more runs by WSC in the bottom half of the inning expanded its lead to 7-3. The Wildcats then exploded for five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to increase their lead to 16-3 and put the game out of reach for the Beavers.

Dolezal, Munson and James Wirt had all six of the Beavers' runs. All three totaled two hits, led by Dolezal, who went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Munson went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Wirt went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Sophomore Derek Hoffman (0-4) earned the loss on the mound after pitching 2.2 innings and allowing seven runs off nine hits, one walk and one strikeout. He was replaced by Konrad Kisch, Christian Turner and AJ Gengler, who each pitched at least one inning. Gengler pitched one inning of scoreless baseball and struck out two.

Bemidji State will now return home and is scheduled to host Northern State at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, for a doubleheader at the BSU baseball field to begin a five-game homestand.

Wayne State 16, Bemidji State 6

BSU 201 002 1 – 6-6-3

WSC 502 540 X – 16-17-2

WP: Anderson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Hoffman (2.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

