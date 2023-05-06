BASEBALL: Beavers swept in three close games in final series

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State baseball team played its final series this season against Minot State on Friday and Saturday at the BSU baseball field.

MSU swept BSU in three tightly-contested games, including a 9-8 win over BSU on Saturday. Trailing 1-0, Minot State scored eight consecutive runs before Bemidji State stormed back.

BSU (2-46, 1-32 NSIC) sparked a rally in the sixth inning. Jack Munson scored on a wild pitch before Ty Karger and Nick Ekstrum were hit with pitches with the bases loaded. Isaiah Biehn walked with the bags full, then Daymont Hunter made it a two-run game with an RBI groundout.

MSU (29-17, 2014 NSIC) added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning that proved to be significant. Brent Riddle homered to make it 9-6, which was later deemed the game-winning blast after Zack Listiak singled in two runs in the bottom of the inning. Bemidji State was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

BSU lost both legs of Friday’s doubleheader. Minot State took the first game 6-1 before staging a comeback in an 8-6 victory in game two.

Bemidji State did not qualify for the NSIC Tournament, ending its season after 48 games.

Minot State 6, Bemidji State 1

MSU 103 002 0 – 6-11-2

BSU 001 000 0 – 1-10-0

WP: Schmich (6 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Lavin (5.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

Minot State 8, Bemidji State 6

MSU 003 010 400 – 8-13-2

BSU 000 510 000 – 6-12-1

WP: Prokott (3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Biehn (0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

S: Nicholson (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Minot State 9, Bemidji State 6

MSU 002 015 010 – 9-9-2

BSU 100 005 020 – 8-11-0

WP: Bagshaw (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

LP: Bersaw (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

S: Shearon (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)