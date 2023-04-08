BASEBALL: Beavers swept by Wayne State in road doubleheader

WAYNE, Neb. – The Bemidji State baseball team dropped both games of its doubleheader at Wayne State on Friday evening in Wayne, Neb. The Beavers lost 16-2 in game one before falling 18-8 in game two.

Bemidji State recorded nine hits in the first game of the day but was held scoreless until the seventh inning, when junior Jack Munson hit a two-run home run, his fifth of the year.

He finished the game going 2 for 4 at the plate, while junior Ty Karger also went 2 for 4 with two base hits. Hunter Daymond and Riley Czech each hit doubles for the Beavers.

Junior Will Lavin (1-5) earned the loss after pitching three innings. Lavin allowed seven runs off six hits, walked five and struck out five as well. Cam McRoberts, Sawyer Nendick and Ty Karger each came in to pitch in relief.

The Beavers had more success scoring runs in game two, totaling eight runs in the game, but couldn't match the 18 runs off 16 hits from the Wildcats.

BSU started the game with three runs in the first inning after RBIs from freshmen Riley Czech and Nick Ekstrum, then held a 5-1 lead after the second inning when Munson hit a two-run single. But the Wildcats responded with four runs in the third, five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a 12-5 lead.

BSU made it 12-8 with three runs in the seventh after three consecutive doubles from Hunter Daymond, Czech and Wyatt Hamann, but the Wildcats scored six in the bottom half of the inning to end the game by run rule at 18-8.

Bemidji State and Wayne State will play the final game of their three-game set at noon on Saturday, April 8, back in Wayne.

Wayne State 16, Bemidji State 2

BSU 000 000 2 – 2-9-0

WSC 430 441 X – 16-13-2

WP: Corbin (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)

LP: Lavin (3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)

Wayne State 18, Bemidji State 8

BSU 320 000 3 – 8-7-4

WSC 104 520 6 – 18-6-0

WP: Kilzer (4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

LP: Lung (2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K)