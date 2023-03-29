99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

BASEBALL: Beavers swept by No. 22 Mavericks in doubleheader

The Mavericks swept the Bemidji State baseball team on Tuesday in a pair of seven-inning games.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:02 PM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Minnesota State swept the Bemidji State baseball team in a pair of seven-inning games on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The No. 22 ranked Mavericks scored 17 consecutive runs in game one, winning 17-1. A 14-run inning in game two led to an 18-4 MSU victory.

Mankato’s (17-5, 7-1 NSIC) bats were hot from the jump. Tanner Thompson, Brock Johnson, Aiden Byrne and Matthew Fleischhacker homered in game one. Bemidji State’s lone run came on Tyrese Allen’s bases-loaded walk.

Louis Magers threw five innings for Minnesota State. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven batters. Derek Hoffman lasted eight outs, surrendering four earned runs on two hits with four walks. He also struck out four batters.

BSU (2-22, 1-9 NSIC) tacked on four runs in the seventh inning in game two. Zach Listiak scored on a fielder’s choice, then Riley Czech hit a three-run home run.

The long ball was a longshot attempt at eliminating an 18-run deficit. Ryan Bachman, Jackson Hauge, Magers and Byrne homered for the Mavericks. Taisei Yahiro threw three shutout innings on the bump, striking out five batters.

Isaiah Biehn suffered the loss for BSU. He allowed nine earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Weather permitting, the Beavers are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in a doubleheader against Augustana at the BSU Baseball Field.

Minnesota State 17, Bemidji State 1 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 1 – 1-6-1

MSU 004 724 X – 17-13-0

WP: Magers (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Hoffman (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

Minnesota State 18, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 4 – 4-7-0

MSU 0 14 0 022 X – 18-14-1

WP: Yahiro (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Biehn (1.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

