BASEBALL: Beavers lose both in Saturday doubleheader against William Jewell

Bemidji State lost both games in Saturday doubleheader against William Jewell

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 04, 2023 10:23 PM

LIBERTY, Mo. – The Bemidji State baseball team dropped two more games on Saturday in a doubleheader against William Jewell.

The Cardinals walked off the Beavers for a 5-4 win in game one before rolling to a 17-6 victory in game two.

BSU (0-7) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in game one on Jack Munson’s two-run home run. William Jewell scored runs in the bottom of the first, second and fourth innings before the Beavers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth, scoring a balk and a wild pitch.

William Jewell (6-3) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on Will Brandt’s RBI single. Quincy Aldrich hit a walk-off home run an inning later.

The Cardinals continued their power surge into game two. Home runs from Jake Willcox, Alex Epp, Camden Dayton, Kaden Owens and Ben Click provided the brunt of the offense with long balls.

BSU scratched five runs across in the final two innings. Ty Karger, Derek Dolezal and Carter Simon tallied RBI singles.

The Beavers close out the four-game road series at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

William Jewell 5, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

BSU 200 002 0 – 4-5-0

WJ 110 101 1 – 5-14-0

WP: Dant (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Matise (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

William Jewell 17, Bemidji State 6 (F/7)

BSU 000 003 3 – 6-6-2

WJ 033 344 X – 17-12-0

WP: Chandler (5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 12 K)

LP: Bersaw (3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
