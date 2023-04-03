BASEBALL: Augustana sweeps Bemidji State in three-game set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Bemidji State baseball team struggled in its three-game series against Augustana.

The Vikings swept the Beavers, winning three road games on their home field after weather pushed the two-day series to Sioux Falls, S.D. BSU lost 5-4 and 11-0 in a Sunday doubleheader before falling 18-5 on Monday afternoon.

Jackson Schaffer delivered all of Bemidji State’s offense in game one with one swing of the bat. His first-inning grand slam put the Beavers (2-26, 1-12 NSIC) ahead 4-0. From there, it was all Augie.

Tate Meiners doubled in a run in the top of the second inning before scoring on Max Moser’s single. In the top of the sixth inning, Trevor Winterstein cleared the bases with a game-winning inside-the-park home run.

Augustana (21-12, 10-3 NSIC) silenced BSU’s bats in game two. Bemidji State mustered just two hits in the eight-inning contest. Seth Millers threw six innings, striking out eight batters without allowing a run in the victory.

Augustana pulled away to a 13-run win in eight innings to sweep the series on Monday. Home runs from Jack Hines, Nate Davis and Meiners highlighted the offense Luke Ballweg, Joshua Koskie and Spencer Marenco also added extra-base hits.

The Beavers head to Winona for a doubleheader at 1:30 on Wednesday, April 5.

Augustana 5, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

AUGIE 020 003 0 – 5-5-0

BSU 400 000 0 – 4-4-1

WP: Saari (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 13 K)

LP: Lindow (1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Augustana 11, Bemidji State 0 (F/8)

AUGIE 200 010 35 – 11-13-2

BSU 000 000 00 – 0-2-2

WP: Miller (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Lung (3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Augustana 18, Bemidji State 5 (F/8)

AUGIE 016 132 5 – 18-18-1

BSU 202 010 0 – 5-4-4

WP: Taylor (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB 1 K)

LP: Biehn (2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)