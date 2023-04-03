50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

BASEBALL: Augustana sweeps Bemidji State in three-game set

The Augustana baseball team swept Bemidji State with its 18-5 win on Monday afternoon.

BSU_Baseball.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:30 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Bemidji State baseball team struggled in its three-game series against Augustana.

The Vikings swept the Beavers, winning three road games on their home field after weather pushed the two-day series to Sioux Falls, S.D. BSU lost 5-4 and 11-0 in a Sunday doubleheader before falling 18-5 on Monday afternoon.

Jackson Schaffer delivered all of Bemidji State’s offense in game one with one swing of the bat. His first-inning grand slam put the Beavers (2-26, 1-12 NSIC) ahead 4-0. From there, it was all Augie.

Tate Meiners doubled in a run in the top of the second inning before scoring on Max Moser’s single. In the top of the sixth inning, Trevor Winterstein cleared the bases with a game-winning inside-the-park home run.

Augustana (21-12, 10-3 NSIC) silenced BSU’s bats in game two. Bemidji State mustered just two hits in the eight-inning contest. Seth Millers threw six innings, striking out eight batters without allowing a run in the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Augustana pulled away to a 13-run win in eight innings to sweep the series on Monday. Home runs from Jack Hines, Nate Davis and Meiners highlighted the offense Luke Ballweg, Joshua Koskie and Spencer Marenco also added extra-base hits.

The Beavers head to Winona for a doubleheader at 1:30 on Wednesday, April 5.

Augustana 5, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

AUGIE 020 003 0 – 5-5-0

BSU 400 000 0 – 4-4-1

WP: Saari (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 13 K)

LP: Lindow (1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Augustana 11, Bemidji State 0 (F/8)

ADVERTISEMENT

AUGIE 200 010 35 – 11-13-2

BSU 000 000 00 – 0-2-2

WP: Miller (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

LP: Lung (3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Augustana 18, Bemidji State 5 (F/8)

AUGIE 016 132 5 – 18-18-1

BSU 202 010 0 – 5-4-4

WP: Taylor (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB 1 K)

ADVERTISEMENT

LP: Biehn (2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Softball web art.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Beavers string together late runs to earn split with Dragons
April 03, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Tennis.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Mary, Moorhead cruise past Bemidji State
April 03, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Track.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers break in outdoor season with 4th place finish in Billings
April 02, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report