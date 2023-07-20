5 Bemidji State men’s basketball players named to NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five student-athletes from the Bemidji State men's basketball team were recognized for their academic success after being named to the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court. The Beavers also earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes men's basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men's basketball players who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The five selections ties last year's record for the most in a season since the Beavers first made an appearance on the list in 2008. Dalton Albrecht made the list for a second straight season, and he was joined by John Sutherland, RJ Smith, Colton Roderick and Jayce Lowman.

Bemidji State has totaled 29 selections to the NABC Honors Court in the nine seasons under head coach Mike Boschee and has been represented on the list every season since 2011-12. For the fourth time since 2018-19, BSU received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.