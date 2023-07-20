6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
5 Bemidji State men’s basketball players named to NABC Honors Court

The five selections ties last year's record. Dalton Albrecht made the list for a second straight season, and he was joined by John Sutherland, RJ Smith, Colton Roderick and Jayce Lowman.

Bemidji State players walk off the court after defeating NSIC South No. 1 seed Wayne State during the NSIC Quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
BSU photo services
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:33 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five student-athletes from the Bemidji State men's basketball team were recognized for their academic success after being named to the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court. The Beavers also earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes men's basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The NABC Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men's basketball players who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The five selections ties last year's record for the most in a season since the Beavers first made an appearance on the list in 2008. Dalton Albrecht made the list for a second straight season, and he was joined by John Sutherland, RJ Smith, Colton Roderick and Jayce Lowman.

Bemidji State has totaled 29 selections to the NABC Honors Court in the nine seasons under head coach Mike Boschee and has been represented on the list every season since 2011-12. For the fourth time since 2018-19, BSU received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
