47 from Bemidji State earn Spring NSIC All-Academic Team distinction

In all, 880 student-athletes from across the 16 NSIC teams were recognized for success in the classroom, with 519 earning the prestigious NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honor.

Bemidji State fifth-year Elaina Christiansen swings during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader against Concordia-St. Paul on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:29 PM

BURNSVILLE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Wednesday morning that 47 Bemidji State student-athletes were selected to the 2023 Spring NSIC All-Academic Team, including 24 named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point-average of 3.20 or better. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher. For both awards, student-athletes must be a member of a varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

Baseball (13/4*)

Derek Hoffman *

Konrad Kisch *

Carter Simon *

Jake Matise *

Grant Hartmann

Logan Barrick

Zach Moritz

Isaiah Biehn

Ethan VanDelinder

Zach Praska

James Wirt

Wyatt Hamann

Will Lavin

Men's Golf (7/2*)

Alex Iverson *

Gordon Skaar *

Seth Schricker

Gus Vatnsdal

Jack Southard

TJ Raden

Tate Usher

Women's Golf (1/1*)

Mollie Albrecht *

Softball (13/9*)

Lizzie Schwenn *

Jennifer Smith *

Aimee Christenson *

Stella Dolan *

Kora Martin *

Elaina Christiansen *

Alexa Christenson *

Molly Houts *

Kyla Damerow *

Stephanie Ferguson

Mariah Stevenson

Ashley Herold

Emmarie Yeager

Outdoor Track & Field (10/6*)

Mary Goodwin *

Abby Syverson *

Amanda Smith *

Olivia Olson *

Alaina Hall *

Anastasia Klein *

Lily Johnson

Mikenna Pattrin

Natalie Fultz

Tierra Doss

Tennis (3/2*)

Isabela Nelson *

Lily Jones *

Nicoleta Anestiadi

* NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence selection

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
