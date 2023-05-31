47 from Bemidji State earn Spring NSIC All-Academic Team distinction
In all, 880 student-athletes from across the 16 NSIC teams were recognized for success in the classroom, with 519 earning the prestigious NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honor.
BURNSVILLE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Wednesday morning that 47 Bemidji State student-athletes were selected to the 2023 Spring NSIC All-Academic Team, including 24 named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.
In all, 880 student-athletes from across the 16 NSIC teams were recognized for success in the classroom, with 519 earning the prestigious NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honor.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point-average of 3.20 or better. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher. For both awards, student-athletes must be a member of a varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Baseball (13/4*)
Derek Hoffman *
ADVERTISEMENT
Konrad Kisch *
Carter Simon *
Jake Matise *
Grant Hartmann
Logan Barrick
Zach Moritz
Isaiah Biehn
Ethan VanDelinder
ADVERTISEMENT
Zach Praska
James Wirt
Wyatt Hamann
Will Lavin
Men's Golf (7/2*)
Alex Iverson *
Gordon Skaar *
Seth Schricker
ADVERTISEMENT
Gus Vatnsdal
Jack Southard
TJ Raden
Tate Usher
Women's Golf (1/1*)
Mollie Albrecht *
Softball (13/9*)
Lizzie Schwenn *
ADVERTISEMENT
Jennifer Smith *
Aimee Christenson *
Stella Dolan *
Kora Martin *
Elaina Christiansen *
Alexa Christenson *
Molly Houts *
Kyla Damerow *
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie Ferguson
Mariah Stevenson
Ashley Herold
Emmarie Yeager
Outdoor Track & Field (10/6*)
Mary Goodwin *
Abby Syverson *
Amanda Smith *
ADVERTISEMENT
Olivia Olson *
Alaina Hall *
Anastasia Klein *
Lily Johnson
Mikenna Pattrin
Natalie Fultz
Tierra Doss
Tennis (3/2*)
Isabela Nelson *
Lily Jones *
Nicoleta Anestiadi
* NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence selection
ADVERTISEMENT