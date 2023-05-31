47 from Bemidji State earn Spring NSIC All-Academic Team distinction

BURNSVILLE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Wednesday morning that 47 Bemidji State student-athletes were selected to the 2023 Spring NSIC All-Academic Team, including 24 named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

In all, 880 student-athletes from across the 16 NSIC teams were recognized for success in the classroom, with 519 earning the prestigious NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence honor.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point-average of 3.20 or better. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher. For both awards, student-athletes must be a member of a varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

Baseball (13/4*)

Derek Hoffman *

Konrad Kisch *

Carter Simon *

Jake Matise *

Grant Hartmann

Logan Barrick

Zach Moritz

Isaiah Biehn

Ethan VanDelinder

Zach Praska

James Wirt

Wyatt Hamann

Will Lavin

Men's Golf (7/2*)

Alex Iverson *

Gordon Skaar *

Seth Schricker

Gus Vatnsdal

Jack Southard

TJ Raden

Tate Usher

Women's Golf (1/1*)

Mollie Albrecht *

Softball (13/9*)

Lizzie Schwenn *

Jennifer Smith *

Aimee Christenson *

Stella Dolan *

Kora Martin *

Elaina Christiansen *

Alexa Christenson *

Molly Houts *

Kyla Damerow *

Stephanie Ferguson

Mariah Stevenson

Ashley Herold

Emmarie Yeager

Outdoor Track & Field (10/6*)

Mary Goodwin *

Abby Syverson *

Amanda Smith *

Olivia Olson *

Alaina Hall *

Anastasia Klein *

Lily Johnson

Mikenna Pattrin

Natalie Fultz

Tierra Doss

Tennis (3/2*)

Isabela Nelson *

Lily Jones *

Nicoleta Anestiadi

* NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence selection